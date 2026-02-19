IPL 2026: KKR's All-Time Leading Run Getters And Wicket Takers In IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has a rich history of legendary match-winners who have donned the purple and gold. From the tactical brilliance of Gautam Gambhir to the "mystery" spin of Sunil Narine, these players have defined the franchise's success since 2008.

As of the start of the 2026 season, here are the all-time statistical leaders for the three-time champions.

Top 5 All-Time Run Scorers for KKR

Gautam Gambhir remains the undisputed king of KKR’s batting charts, though modern-day icons like Andre Russell are steadily climbing the ranks.

Gautam Gambhir - Runs: 3,345 | Span: 2011-2017

Andre Russell - Runs: 2,658 | Span: 2014-2025

Robin Uthappa - Runs: 2,649 | Span: 2014-2019

Nitish Rana - Runs: 2,199 | Span: 2018-2024

Yusuf Pathan - Runs: 2,061 | Span: 2011-2017

Top 5 All-Time Wicket Takers for KKR

Sunil Narine isn't just KKR's leading wicket-taker; he is the soul of their bowling attack. The list is dominated by spinners, reflecting the team's traditional strength at Eden Gardens.

Sunil Narine - Wickets: 200 | Span: 2012-2025

Andre Russell - Wickets: 123 | Span: 2014-2025

Varun Chakravarthy - Wickets: 99 | Span: 2020-2025

Piyush Chawla - Wickets: 71 | Span: 2014-2019

Umesh Yadav - Wickets: 65 | Span: 2014-2023

The 200 Club: Sunil Narine became the first player to reach 200 wickets for a single franchise during the 2025 season.

Ultimate All-Rounder: Andre Russell is the only player to feature in the Top 3 for both runs and wickets, solidifying his status as KKR's greatest-ever all-rounder.

Rising Star: Varun Chakaravarthy is on the cusp of becoming only the third bowler in KKR history to cross the 100-wicket mark.

Kolkata Knight Riders endured a difficult IPL 2025, finishing 8th after failing to defend their 2024 title. Under new captain Ajinkya Rahane, the team struggled for consistency, managing only five wins. Rahane led the batting with 390 runs, while Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora topped the bowling with 17 wickets each. Their campaign ended officially after a rain-affected washout against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

