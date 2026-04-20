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HomeSportsIPLKKR Star Turns IPL's Worst Opener - Stats Reveal All

KKR Star Turns IPL's Worst Opener - Stats Reveal All

Ajinkya Rahane now holds the record for the most ducks as an opener in IPL history.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 04:16 PM (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Ajinkya Rahane, notched up their first win of IPL 2026 on Sunday in dramatic fashion. Chasing 156 against the Rajasthan Royals, KKR were in deep trouble at 85/6 after both openers - captain Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Seifert - fell for ducks.

Just when the game looked out of reach, Rinku Singh produced a match-winning half-century to pull off a stunning turnaround. Despite the victory, Rahane ended up registering an unwanted record.

Ajinkya Rahane's embarrasing record

Ajinkya Rahane now holds the record for the most ducks as an opener in IPL history, having been dismissed for zero 12 times - going past Parthiv Patel, who had 11. Other names on the list include Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir (10 each), and David Warner (9).

Rahane’s form this season has been inconsistent. After a solid 67 in the opening game, he has struggled, failing to reach double digits in four of his next six innings. He had also recorded a duck in the previous match against Gujarat, taking his tally to 152 runs in seven games so far.

Players dismissed for a duck most frequently as openers in IPL:

12 times - Ajinkya Rahane

11 times - Parthiv Patel

10 times - Shikhar Dhawan

10 times - Gautam Gambhir

9 times - David Warner

Also on ABP Live | Shreyas Iyer Next India Captain; BCCI Finalizes 'Two-Team' Strategy For 2026

KKR's First Win In IPL 2026

In the match at Eden Gardens, Rajasthan Royals posted 155, with Varun Chakravarthy (3/14) and Kartik Tyagi (3/22) leading the bowling effort, while Sunil Narine chipped in with two wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders' chase began poorly with early dismissals of Seifert and Rahane, and the collapse continued as Angkrish Raghuvanshi (10), Cameron Green (27), Rovman Powell (23), and Ramandeep Singh (10) fell in quick succession.

At 85/6, the game seemed lost, but Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 53 off 34 balls, supported by Anukul Roy’s brisk 29, turned the tide. KKR eventually sealed a remarkable 4-wicket win.

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Uninvited Local Leader Destroys Cricket Pitch With Tractor

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Kolkata Knight Riders win their first IPL 2026 match?

Yes, Kolkata Knight Riders secured their first win of IPL 2026 by defeating Rajasthan Royals in a dramatic chase.

What unwanted record did Ajinkya Rahane set?

Ajinkya Rahane now holds the record for the most ducks as an opener in IPL history, with 12 dismissals for zero.

Who were the key bowlers for KKR against Rajasthan Royals?

Varun Chakravarthy and Kartik Tyagi were the leading bowlers for KKR, taking three wickets each. Sunil Narine also contributed with two wickets.

How did KKR manage to win the match after being in trouble?

Rinku Singh's match-winning half-century (53 off 34 balls) and Anukul Roy's 29 runs turned the tide for KKR, leading them to a 4-wicket victory.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajinkya Rahane KKR IPL IPL 2026 KOlkata Knight Riders
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