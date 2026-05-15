Kieron Pollard was fined for using abusive language towards the fourth umpire during the Mumbai Indians' match against Punjab Kings.
IPL 2026: Kieron Pollard Fined For Using Abusive Language Towards Fourth Umpire
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard was fined 15% of his match fee after using abusive language towards the fourth umpire in Dharamsala.
- Kieron Pollard fined for using abusive language towards umpire.
- Mumbai Indians batting coach breached IPL code of conduct.
- Pollard received 15% match fee fine and demerit point.
Dharamsala: Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard has been fined 15 percent of his applicable match fee for breaching the IPL's code of conduct by using abusive language for the fourth umpire.
The incident took place during MI's match against Punjab Kings here on Thursday night, in which the former emerged winners by six wickets in a last-ball thriller in the hill town.
"Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach, Mumbai Indians has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials," the IPL said in a press release issued on Friday morning.
"Pollard was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match'.
"The incident occurred in the 19th over of the second innings when Pollard used abusive language towards the fourth umpire," it said in the release.
Pollard admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee, Pankaj Dharmani.
Pollard, the former big-hitting all-rounder form the West Indies and a longtime associate of MI, had been fined in the past, too, for breaching the IPL's code of conduct.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Kieron Pollard fined?
How much was Kieron Pollard fined?
Kieron Pollard was fined 15 percent of his applicable match fee for breaching the IPL's code of conduct.
What specific rule did Kieron Pollard violate?
Pollard breached Article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which deals with the 'use of an audible obscenity during a match'.
Did Kieron Pollard accept the sanction?
Yes, Kieron Pollard admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee.