Aussie Legend Interrupts Live Broadcast, Turns Fanboy For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - See Pictures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Justin Langer requests photo with teenage batting star.

Langer expresses awe at prodigy's

Teenager focuses on team wins, not fame.

Langer notes impact on world-class bowlers.

Australian cricket legend Justin Langer left local media commentators completely stunned by temporarily interrupting a live television interview to request a personal photograph with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The extraordinary post-match interaction occurred at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday, immediately following the young opening batsman's match-winning innings of 93 runs against Lucknow Super Giants.

An Unprecedented Grandstand Request Recorded

The standard post-match media procedure took an unexpected turn when the fifteen-year-old prodigy noticed the Lucknow head coach approaching his broadcasting station with a mobile device.

The young left-handed batsman immediately showed immense respect to the visiting tactician, politely requesting the television presenter to pause the scheduled recording for a brief moment.

“Hang on a second,” Sooryavanshi told the broadcaster before turning his attention towards Langer as the former Aussie opener walked towards him.

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Capturing A Highly Valued Memento

The highly decorated former international batsman approached the youngster with total humility, directly asking for a quick commemorative image to mark the historic sporting occasion.

“Can I get a picture?” he asked, which Sooryavanshi gladly acknowledged, “Yes, sir, please”.

After sharing a incredibly warm handshake at the square, Langer delivered a remarkable compliment by telling the teenager, “I’m going to treasure that photo”.

WATCH POST

JUSTIN LANGER TO VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI AFTER TAKING A PICTURE:



"I am going to treasure that Photo". 🥹🩷 pic.twitter.com/XbhwdFKBWN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 20, 2026

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Langer Expresses Absolute Tactical Awe

The veteran Australian coach later expanded on his profound admiration for the young dynamic asset during his official post-match media obligations with regional journalists.

Langer confessed that watching the local youth asset dominate world-class bowling units throughout the ongoing tournament cycle was unlike anything he had witnessed previously.

"In all my time, I've seen some amazing players in 35 years of cricket. To see a young man bat like that, not just tonight but throughout the series, is breathtaking," Justin Langer stated during the post-match press conference.

Evaluating The Psychological Impact On Bowlers

The experienced coach highlighted how the current Orange Cap holder completely alters the body language of elite international fast bowlers during the powerplay overs.

"Do you know how I judge it? I think the last game, Mitchell Starc, who's one of the all-time great white-ball bowlers, he's bowling, and you look at the expression on his face. Anrich Nortje is a world-class international bowler, and Sooryavanshi is hitting him. The expression on their face is such that: 'What is happening here?',” Langer added during the post-match press conference.

"So whilst as an ex-batter, knowing how hard batting is, I think, 'What is going on here?' The bowlers are thinking, 'What on earth is going on here?' It's quite incredible actually to be able to play that way, and now have the orange cap. You know, sometimes when players play like that, there's high risk to it, and yet he's doing it in every form of the game and scoring a lot of runs, and ultimately that's what the game is about,” Langer concluded.

Maintaining Absolute Focus On Qualification Goals

The teenage batting star later explained that receiving such immense validation from respected international figures provides a massive psychological lift to his ongoing professional development.

Despite the widespread media attention surrounding his rapid rise, the level-headed player insisted his immediate priorities remain entirely anchored on securing team victories.

“I’ll try and hit more sixes in the upcoming games as well. We all decided to keep doing what we were doing. And enjoy the moment without feeling any pressure. Play good cricket. And focus on the strengths, which is what we want for the next game too. We’re trying not to focus on the qualification scenario. It’s there in everyone’s mind, but we’re trying to be better every day,” Sooryavanshi pointed out during his media interaction.