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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Jofra Archer Brings Up Punjab Kings Collapse, Warns RR Amid IPL Playoffs

WATCH: Jofra Archer Brings Up Punjab Kings Collapse, Warns RR Amid IPL Playoffs

Jofra Archer warned Rajasthan Royals against repeating Punjab Kings’ dramatic IPL 2026 collapse after the team sealed a place in Qualifier 2.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 May 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jofra Archer cited Punjab Kings' collapse as warning.
  • Royals regrouping after mid-season dip, finding form.
  • RR set to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 Playoff match.

Jofra Archer Punjab Kings Comment: Rajasthan Royals have timed their resurgence perfectly in IPL 2026, securing a place in Qualifier 2 after a commanding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. After an inconsistent middle phase threatened to derail their campaign, RR bounced back strongly in the Playoffs race. Following the win over SRH in the Eliminator, pacer Jofra Archer admitted the side is building momentum at the ideal stage of the tournament, also referencing the dramatic collapse that Punjab Kings endured this season.

"Every game at a time. I think, I don’t want to say peaking, we’re going in the right direction at the right time, you know. We don’t want what happened to Kings XI (Punjab Kings' former name) to happen to us. So I think we’re on the right path everyone chipping in every game and that’s the important part," Archer said.

Punjab Kings Collapse Still Fresh In Memory

Jofra Archer’s comments referenced Punjab Kings’ dramatic downfall earlier in the season. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS were once among the strongest teams in IPL 2026 after registering six consecutive victories. At one point, they looked almost certain to qualify comfortably for the Playoffs.

But the campaign spiralled quickly as Punjab suffered six straight defeats, crashing out of the top four before ultimately missing qualification by a single point despite winning their final league fixture.

The collapse has become one of the biggest cautionary tales of the season, and Archer made it clear Rajasthan do not want to suffer a similar fate at this crucial stage.

Also Check: Did Hardik Pandya Delete His Instagram Account? All You Need To Know

Royals Recover After Mid-Season Dip

RR looked like genuine title contenders during the opening half of IPL 2026. The inaugural champions stitched together an impressive winning streak and consistently remained among the top teams in the standings.

However, their form dipped sharply midway through the season, creating serious doubts over their Playoff chances.

Despite the setbacks, the side managed to regroup at the right time. Young batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged as one of the biggest positives for the franchise, delivering crucial runs under pressure, while Archer’s pace and experience strengthened the bowling attack significantly.

Their turnaround eventually helped them clinch a Playoff berth and now puts them just one step away from the IPL final.

Qualifier 2 Clash Awaits RR

Rajasthan Royals will now face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 for a place in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

GT enter the contest after suffering a crushing defeat against RCB in Qualifier 1, where Bengaluru piled up 254 runs before sealing a dominant 92-run win in Dharamshala.

With confidence growing inside the Rajasthan camp, Archer and company will now aim to continue their momentum and book a place in the title clash.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jofra Archer's current sentiment about Rajasthan Royals' performance?

Jofra Archer believes Rajasthan Royals are heading in the right direction at the opportune moment in the tournament.

Why did Jofra Archer mention the Punjab Kings' collapse?

He referenced it as a cautionary tale, indicating Rajasthan Royals want to avoid a similar fate of collapsing at a crucial stage.

What was Punjab Kings' performance trajectory in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings started strong with six consecutive wins but then suffered six straight defeats, ultimately missing qualification.

How did Rajasthan Royals recover from their mid-season dip?

The team regrouped effectively, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi providing crucial runs and Jofra Archer strengthening the bowling attack.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS RR IPL Playoffs Jofra Archer IPL
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