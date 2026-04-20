Jasprit Bumrah vs Rohit Sharma: Who Is MI’s Highest-Paid Star In IPL 2026?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah is Mumbai Indians' highest earner at 18 crore.

Rohit Sharma earns 16.30 crore, not a top three earner.

Current captain Hardik Pandya also earns more than Rohit.

MI IPL 2026 Salary Battle: Mumbai Indians (MI) is the joint-most successful IPL franchise, but is currently experiencing one of its worst periods in tournament history. After having won their opening clash, for the first time since 2012, they have gone on to lose all of their matches so far. Additionally, Rohit Sharma, their former captain and veteran opener is sidelined due to a hamstring injury, whereas fast-bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah remains wicketless. While on-field concerns continue making healdines for MI, fans are also often intrigued by how much Mumbai's top stars earn.

Which MI Star Earns More In IPL 2026?

Rohit Sharma has been a part of Mumbai Indians since 2011 and is the senior-most player in the franchise's IPL 2026 squad. Bumrah, on the other hand, joined the side in 2013, the year they won their maiden title.

In fact, all of MI's five titles have come under Rohit's leadership, but it is worth noting that he isn't their top-paid star this season.

Rohit Sharma has a Rs 16.30 crore contract with Mumbai in IPL 2026, but Jasprit Bumrah is the franchise's highest earner this year with a Rs 18 crore contract.

What's even more interesting is that Rohit is not even among the top three top-paid MI players this year, as Hardik Pandya, the current captain, and Suryakumar Yadav earn more than him, thanks to a Rs 16.35 crore contract.

Rohit, Bumrah's IPL 2026 Struggles

On the field, Rohit Sharma started his IPL 2026 with a bang, scoring 78 off 38 balls chasing 221 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, he only managed to score 35, 5 and 19 (retired hurt) since then.

Jasprit Bumrah, as mentioned earlier, is yet to take a wicket this season having bowled 114 balls this season so far.

With four losses in five games as of this writing, MI finds itself in a rough spot at the bottom of the table, desperate for a turnaround.