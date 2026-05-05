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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tells Jamie Overton 'You Should Go Home' Before Fight With Tilak Verma

WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tells Jamie Overton 'You Should Go Home' Before Fight With Tilak Verma

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad admits to provoking Jamie Overton during an altercation with Tilak Varma.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 May 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gaikwad admitted provoking Jamie Overton after Varma's boundary.
  • Gaikwad's taunt aimed to disrupt Overton's bowling rhythm.
  • Overton responded angrily, leading to a tense on-field situation.
  • Both CSK and MI are currently struggling in IPL.

The intense rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians has produced another remarkable narrative after Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted to provoking England fast bowler Jamie Overton. During a recent public event, the Chennai captain detailed how a calculated piece of gamesmanship led to a heated on-field altercation with Tilak Varma, highlighting the soaring psychological pressure defining the current Indian Premier League season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Provoke Jamie Overton

The confrontation began when Tilak Varma struck the England international for a boundary, prompting Gaikwad to intervene with a sharp verbal jab directed at the bowler. The Chennai skipper sought to unsettle Overton's rhythm during a period of high scoring that has seen bowlers struggle to contain aggressive batting.

Gaikwad revealed his specific choice of words that sparked the seamer's fury during the contest. "Tilak hit him for four, so I told him, ‘You are bowling very badly. You shouldn’t be here, you should go home’".

Watch Video

Jamie's Good Words To Tilak Verma

The comment had the intended effect, as an incensed Overton immediately directed his frustration toward Varma. This led to a tense stand-off in the middle of the pitch that required officials to monitor the situation closely.

Reflecting on the verbal exchange that followed his remark, Gaikwad noted that the bowler’s response was swift and vocal. "That made him angry, and he said a few good words to Tilak, and then they started fighting".

Watch Jamie Overton and Tilak Verma Heated Exchange

The English Verbal Standard

Overton attempted to deflect the blame toward his captain when questioned by a young supporter about the incident. He suggested that the Chennai captain was the primary architect of the drama following that expensive delivery.

Gaikwad jokingly attributed the intensity of the outburst to the bowler's heritage during the public discussion. "As he is from England, he says a lot of good words," the captain remarked with a touch of irony.

Also Read: Watch: MI Star Dedicates First IPL Wicket To 'Shree Ram', Surya, Bumrah Left Amazed

Both CSK and MI are struggling In IPL 2026

Both franchises find themselves in precarious positions as the tournament reaches its most decisive phase. Chennai currently occupy a mid-table spot with four wins from nine matches, leaving them with very little margin for further errors.

Mumbai Indians face a far more desperate situation, languishing in ninth place with only three victories to their name. They now require a flawless run and outside results to progress toward the knockout stages this year.

Also Read: 'That Is Not Acceptable': Sunil Gavaskar Lost His Cool At 'Unprofessional' Jasprit Bumrah

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ruturaj Gaikwad say to Jamie Overton?

Ruturaj Gaikwad told Jamie Overton that he was bowling badly and should go home after Tilak Varma hit him for a boundary.

Why did Jamie Overton get angry?

Jamie Overton became angry after Ruturaj Gaikwad's comments and directed his frustration towards Tilak Varma, leading to a confrontation.

What is the current situation of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings are in a mid-table position with four wins, while Mumbai Indians are in ninth place with only three wins.

How did Gaikwad describe Overton's reaction to the verbal exchange?

Gaikwad noted that Overton responded swiftly and vocally, engaging in a heated exchange with Tilak Varma after his provocative comment.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ruturaj Gaikwad Tilak Verma IPL 2026 MI VS CSK Jamie Overton
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