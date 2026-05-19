WATCH: Ishan Kishan Trolls CSK Fans With ‘Whistle Podu’ Gesture After SRH Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ishan Kishan's 70 runs secured Sunrisers Hyderabad's playoff qualification.

Kishan's viral gesture towards Chennai crowd sparked debate online.

Fans interpreted gesture as taunting CSK's 'Whistle Podu' culture.

Ishan Kishan Whistle Gesture: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a major setback in their IPL 2026 campaign after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a defeat that significantly damaged their already fragile Playoff hopes. While the latter celebrated sealing qualification, it was Ishan Kishan who stole the spotlight both during and after the contest. He produced a match-winning innings under pressure, smashing 70 runs from just 47 deliveries. However, social media discussions quickly shifted towards a moment involving Kishan after the game, with a video clip of his gestures towards the Chennai crowd going viral online.

In the footage circulating across platforms, Kishan appears to mimic a whistle gesture before motioning towards the stands, something many fans interpreted as a dig at Chennai Super Kings’ iconic “Whistle Podu” culture.

Some viewers also felt the SRH batter gestured as if asking supporters to head home following the result.

Viral Gesture Sparks Social Media Discussion

Chepauk has long been recognised for its unique atmosphere, with loud whistles echoing around the stadium throughout CSK matches.

Because of that connection, Kishan’s gesture immediately drew strong reactions online. While some supporters viewed it as harmless banter following a high-pressure win, others questioned whether the celebration crossed the line.

The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms shortly after SRH confirmed their Playoff qualification.

Also Check: 'Bhai Khel Le Dhoni': Harbhajan Singh Issues Ultimatum, 'Threatens' To Drag MSD To Ground

Ishan Kishan Anchors SRH’s Crucial Chase

Earlier in the evening, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bat first. Despite difficult batting conditions, CSK managed to post 180 runs, giving themselves a fighting chance in a must-win fixture.

Sunrisers Hyderabad began cautiously during the chase and suffered early setbacks with the dismissals of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma before reaching sixty runs. However, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen then transformed the contest completely.

The pair launched an aggressive counterattack through the middle overs, placing Chennai’s bowling unit under immense pressure. Kishan reached a composed half-century before accelerating further as SRH comfortably chased down the target inside 19 overs.

The victory officially confirmed Hyderabad’s place in the IPL 2026 Playoffs, while Chennai Super Kings were left staring at a difficult qualification equation heading into the final stretch of the season.