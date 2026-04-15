IPL 2026: Is Virat Kohli Injured? New Video Raises Alarm For RCB

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli shows visible knee strapping amidst RCB's strong start.

Speculation rises from LSG video showing Kohli with leg bandage.

Kohli reportedly trained despite ankle issue from Mumbai clash.

Virat Kohli Injury Scare: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are on a roll in IPL 2026 with 3 solid wins out of their four games so far, and now set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home. However, Virat Kohli’s fitness is now under a bit scrutiny. The two sides are set to meet on April 15 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but attention has shifted away from the contest to Kohli’s physical condition. The star batsman was recently spotted moving around with visible strapping on his left knee, sparking speculation about a possible injury setback. With Kohli being central to RCB’s campaign, any fitness issue could prove significant at this stage of the tournament.

Viral Video Adds To Speculation

The uncertainty surrounding Kohli’s condition follows reports that he sustained an ankle issue during RCB’s previous outing against Mumbai Indians (MI). The injury reportedly occurred as he was leaving the field.

Concerns intensified after LSG shared a video on social media ahead of the fixture. In the clip, Kohli appeared with a bandage on his left leg while interacting with players on the field. He was seen greeting New Zealand great Kane Williamson and sharing a brief moment with LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.

The visuals quickly caught the attention of fans, leading to widespread discussion over whether Kohli is carrying a knock into the upcoming match.

Recent Injury Worry During Mumbai Clash

Despite the worries, it is worth noting that Kohli reportedly returned to training in the nets. However, the presence of a bandage on his knee has only deepened the concern within the RCB fanbase.

Kohli has been in impressive touch this season, playing a key role in RCB’s strong start. Across four matches, he has accumulated 179 runs at an average of 59.66, underlining his consistency at the top of the order.

In the last match against Mumbai Indians, he brought up a well-crafted half-century, scoring 50 off 38 deliveries.

RCB currently sit third on the points table, having secured three wins from their first four matches. While their campaign has started positively, the defending champions are under increasing pressure to maintain momentum.