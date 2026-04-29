IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For MI vs SRH Clash? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma sidelined with hamstring injury, missed three matches.

Injury occurred during RCB match, retired hurt after 19 runs.

Availability for SRH clash uncertain despite net practice sessions.

Rohit Sharma IPL 2026 Return Update: Rohit Sharma has been sidelined for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last three IPL 2026 fixtures due to a hamstring injury. The issue first surfaced during the side's fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when the veteran batsman showed visible discomfort while at the crease. Rohit had to cut short his innings after scoring 19 off 13 deliveries, walking off retired hurt. Since then, the franchise has seemingly taken a cautious approach regarding his recovery, prioritising long-term fitness over a rushed return.

Will Rohit Sharma Return For MI vs SRH?

With Mumbai set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium today, April 29, fans are hoping for Rohit’s comeback. However, recent updates suggest that his availability remains uncertain.

According to a Times of India report, Rohit continues to be doubtful for the crucial encounter, and although there have been positive signs, including extended batting sessions in the nets, the team management is reportedly unwilling to risk aggravating the injury unless he is completely match-fit.

This cautious stance reflects the importance of Rohit’s role in the squad, especially during a critical phase of the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Will MI Be Eliminated If They Lose Against SRH? Qualification Scenario Explained

MI Face Mounting Playoff Pressure

Mumbai Indians are currently in a tricky position in the IPL 2026 standings, making every game from here on vital. The absence of an experienced campaigner like Rohit only adds to their challenges.

A defeat against SRH would not officially knock Mumbai out of the playoff race. However, it would significantly tighten their path forward, leaving them with virtually no room for slip-ups in the remaining fixtures.

Sunrisers Hyderabad arrive as a formidable opponent, boasting strong performances from key players and a balanced lineup. For MI, overcoming such a side without one of their most experienced players could prove to be a daunting task.

With the stakes rising and the margin for error shrinking, all eyes remain on Rohit’s fitness status. Whether he returns in time or not, the upcoming clash could play a decisive role in shaping Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign.