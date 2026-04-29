Rohit Sharma is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during a match against RCB. The franchise is prioritizing his long-term fitness over a rushed return.
IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For MI vs SRH Clash? Here's What We Know
Rohit Sharma has missed multiple IPL 2026 games for MI due to a hamstring injury. Check out the latest on his chances of returning for the SRH clash today.
- Rohit Sharma sidelined with hamstring injury, missed three matches.
- Injury occurred during RCB match, retired hurt after 19 runs.
- Availability for SRH clash uncertain despite net practice sessions.
Rohit Sharma IPL 2026 Return Update: Rohit Sharma has been sidelined for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last three IPL 2026 fixtures due to a hamstring injury. The issue first surfaced during the side's fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when the veteran batsman showed visible discomfort while at the crease. Rohit had to cut short his innings after scoring 19 off 13 deliveries, walking off retired hurt. Since then, the franchise has seemingly taken a cautious approach regarding his recovery, prioritising long-term fitness over a rushed return.
Will Rohit Sharma Return For MI vs SRH?
With Mumbai set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium today, April 29, fans are hoping for Rohit’s comeback. However, recent updates suggest that his availability remains uncertain.
According to a Times of India report, Rohit continues to be doubtful for the crucial encounter, and although there have been positive signs, including extended batting sessions in the nets, the team management is reportedly unwilling to risk aggravating the injury unless he is completely match-fit.
This cautious stance reflects the importance of Rohit’s role in the squad, especially during a critical phase of the tournament.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Will MI Be Eliminated If They Lose Against SRH? Qualification Scenario Explained
MI Face Mounting Playoff Pressure
Mumbai Indians are currently in a tricky position in the IPL 2026 standings, making every game from here on vital. The absence of an experienced campaigner like Rohit only adds to their challenges.
A defeat against SRH would not officially knock Mumbai out of the playoff race. However, it would significantly tighten their path forward, leaving them with virtually no room for slip-ups in the remaining fixtures.
Sunrisers Hyderabad arrive as a formidable opponent, boasting strong performances from key players and a balanced lineup. For MI, overcoming such a side without one of their most experienced players could prove to be a daunting task.
With the stakes rising and the margin for error shrinking, all eyes remain on Rohit’s fitness status. Whether he returns in time or not, the upcoming clash could play a decisive role in shaping Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Rohit Sharma not playing for Mumbai Indians?
Will Rohit Sharma play in the MI vs SRH match?
Rohit Sharma's availability for the match against SRH remains uncertain. While he has shown positive signs in net sessions, the team management is hesitant to risk him unless he is fully match-fit.
What is the impact of Rohit Sharma's absence on Mumbai Indians?
Rohit's absence adds to Mumbai Indians' challenges as they face mounting playoff pressure. His experience is crucial, and his potential absence against a strong SRH side could make the task of securing a playoff spot even more difficult.