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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Is Jasprit Bumrah Injured? Here’s What We Know

IPL 2026: Is Jasprit Bumrah Injured? Here’s What We Know

Speculations regarding Jasprit Bumrah's fitness ahead of IPL 2026 raise concerns for Mumbai Indians fans before their opening match against KKR.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Jasprit Bumrah Finess Concern: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season set to commence on March 28, 2026, and preparations are in full swing across all franchises. However, Mumbai Indians (MI) have been dealt a potential early concern, with uncertainty surrounding the fitness of their premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Led by Hardik Pandya, MI will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, but Bumrah’s availability for the clash remains unclear.

Bumrah Yet To Join MI Camp

As Mumbai Indians gear up for the new IPL season, the absence of Jasprit Bumrah from the squad’s training sessions has raised eyebrows among fans.

While the team has already begun preparations, reports suggest that the pacer is currently at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Karnataka.

So far, there has been no official confirmation regarding whether Bumrah is dealing with an injury or simply undergoing routine assessment. His absence from the camp, however, has sparked speculation at a crucial time ahead of the tournament.

Key Player For MI’s Title Ambitions

Bumrah remains one of the most influential bowlers in T20 cricket, known for his ability to deliver under pressure and change the course of matches single-handedly. His presence often places even the most accomplished batsmen under immense pressure.

For Mumbai Indians, this uncertainty comes at a delicate moment. The five-time champions have not reached an IPL final since 2021. After finishing at the bottom of the table in 2024, the side bounced back to reach the playoffs last season but fell short of making the final once again.

MI Eye Sixth Title Under Hardik Pandya

This season marks Hardik Pandya’s third year as captain of the franchise since taking over the leadership role in 2024. With a balanced squad on paper, MI will be aiming to secure their sixth IPL title and reassert their dominance in the league.

Bumrah’s contribution to the franchise over the years has been immense. Since joining MI in 2013, he has claimed 183 wickets in 145 matches, including two five-wicket hauls, making him one of the team’s most valuable assets.

With the countdown to IPL 2026 well underway, all eyes will be on Bumrah’s fitness status.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Jasprit Bumrah joining the Mumbai Indians camp for IPL 2026?

Jasprit Bumrah has not yet joined the Mumbai Indians camp. Reports suggest he is currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Karnataka.

When does the IPL 2026 season begin?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to commence on March 28, 2026.

Who will Mumbai Indians play in their opening match of IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

What is Jasprit Bumrah's significance to the Mumbai Indians?

Jasprit Bumrah is a key bowler for Mumbai Indians, known for his ability to perform under pressure. He has taken 183 wickets in 145 matches for the franchise.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah BCCI Mumbai Indians IPL
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