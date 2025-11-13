5 IPL Players Who Have Never Been Released By Their Franchises

The mini auction for IPL 2026 season is scheduled for December, and all ten franchises will soon announce their list of retained and released players. The retention list goes live on November 15, revealing which stars have been kept and who will enter the auction pool.

While player shuffles and trades are a regular feature of the IPL, a few cricketers have remained untouchable - never released by their teams.

Here’s a look at five such loyal IPL icons.

Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians)

The “God of Cricket” played for Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2008 to 2013, and the franchise never released him during his six-year stint. After retirement, Tendulkar continued his association with MI as a mentor. Interestingly, his son Arjun Tendulkar is also part of the Mumbai squad, though reports suggest he could be traded to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2026 season.

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Since the league’s inception in 2008, Virat Kohli has been synonymous with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The franchise has never released him - even during transition phases. After years of heartbreak, Kohli finally lifted his first IPL trophy in 2025, ending an 18-year wait for RCB.

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

MS Dhoni has been the face of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2008 and has never been released by the franchise. Under his leadership, CSK has won five IPL titles.

The only exception came in 2016 and 2017, when CSK was suspended, and Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiants - not because he was released, but because his home team was banned. Dhoni is set to feature again in IPL 2026.

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and has remained loyal ever since. Known for his wicket-taking spells and explosive cameos as an opener, Narine has been a vital cog in KKR’s success story. Despite the franchise undergoing several rebuilds, Narine has never been released.

Shane Warne (Rajasthan Royals)

Late Australian legend Shane Warne captained Rajasthan Royals (RR) to victory in the inaugural IPL season in 2008. He remained with the franchise until his retirement in 2011, and RR never released him during his playing years. Warne’s leadership laid the foundation for Rajasthan’s legacy in the tournament.