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Royal Challengers Bengaluru may start their title defence without Josh Hazlewood. The Australian fast bowler remains sidelined, having not featured in competitive cricket since November. After missing both the 2025-26 Ashes and the recent T20 World Cup, Cricket Australia has yet to grant him the necessary clearance for the upcoming season. Adding to the concerns for the champions, social media reports suggest Nuwan Thushara might also be denied a No Objection Certificate by Sri Lanka Cricket.

Kolkata Knight Riders Braced for Significant Personnel Losses

Kolkata Knight Riders appear to be the most affected side as the tournament approaches. Matheesha Pathirana, secured for 18 crore at the auction, is currently without SLC clearance. The pacer is recovering from a leg muscle injury sustained during the T20 World Cup, with no firm date set for his return. Furthermore, domestic spearhead Harshit Rana is expected to miss the entire campaign. Rana underwent surgery on his right knee on 9 February following an injury in a warm-up fixture.

Lucknow Super Giants Await Fitness Clarity

Lucknow Super Giants face uncertainty regarding several key bowlers. Mohsin Khan has been out of action since late 2024 following knee surgery last July. While Mayank Yadav recently featured for India A, his participation remains unconfirmed given his previous fitness record. Additionally, Wanindu Hasaranga is recovering from a hamstring tear picked up during the T20 World Cup, with Danuska Aravinda reporting no official update from the franchise or the Sri Lankan board regarding his availability.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Captaincy and Pace Concerns

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins is a major doubt for the season. Much like Hazlewood, Cummins has seen very little action over the last eight months and is awaiting clearance from Cricket Australia. The franchise also faces a sweat over Eshan Malinga, who is recovering from a shoulder dislocation suffered in early February. Both players were notable absentees during the T20 World Cup.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians Squad Adjustments

Chennai Super Kings CEO has confirmed that Australian specialist Nathan Ellis is officially ruled out of IPL 2026. Ellis suffered a hamstring injury during a training session and will not recover in time for the tournament. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are searching for a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who has also been ruled out of the competition.