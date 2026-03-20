Josh Hazlewood has not yet received clearance from Cricket Australia and remains sidelined due to ongoing recovery from previous injuries. His participation is uncertain.
IPL 2026 Injury Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Kolkata Knight Riders Might Face Early Selection Crisis
IPL 2026 Injury Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders face major injury blows ahead of IPL 2026 as Josh Hazlewood and Matheesha Pathirana await fitness clearances.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru may start their title defence without Josh Hazlewood. The Australian fast bowler remains sidelined, having not featured in competitive cricket since November. After missing both the 2025-26 Ashes and the recent T20 World Cup, Cricket Australia has yet to grant him the necessary clearance for the upcoming season. Adding to the concerns for the champions, social media reports suggest Nuwan Thushara might also be denied a No Objection Certificate by Sri Lanka Cricket.
Kolkata Knight Riders Braced for Significant Personnel Losses
Kolkata Knight Riders appear to be the most affected side as the tournament approaches. Matheesha Pathirana, secured for 18 crore at the auction, is currently without SLC clearance. The pacer is recovering from a leg muscle injury sustained during the T20 World Cup, with no firm date set for his return. Furthermore, domestic spearhead Harshit Rana is expected to miss the entire campaign. Rana underwent surgery on his right knee on 9 February following an injury in a warm-up fixture.
Lucknow Super Giants Await Fitness Clarity
Lucknow Super Giants face uncertainty regarding several key bowlers. Mohsin Khan has been out of action since late 2024 following knee surgery last July. While Mayank Yadav recently featured for India A, his participation remains unconfirmed given his previous fitness record. Additionally, Wanindu Hasaranga is recovering from a hamstring tear picked up during the T20 World Cup, with Danuska Aravinda reporting no official update from the franchise or the Sri Lankan board regarding his availability.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Captaincy and Pace Concerns
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins is a major doubt for the season. Much like Hazlewood, Cummins has seen very little action over the last eight months and is awaiting clearance from Cricket Australia. The franchise also faces a sweat over Eshan Malinga, who is recovering from a shoulder dislocation suffered in early February. Both players were notable absentees during the T20 World Cup.
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians Squad Adjustments
Chennai Super Kings CEO has confirmed that Australian specialist Nathan Ellis is officially ruled out of IPL 2026. Ellis suffered a hamstring injury during a training session and will not recover in time for the tournament. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are searching for a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who has also been ruled out of the competition.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Will Josh Hazlewood play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
Are there concerns for Kolkata Knight Riders' player availability?
Yes, Matheesha Pathirana is awaiting SLC clearance due to a leg muscle injury, and Harshit Rana is expected to miss the season after knee surgery.
What are the fitness concerns for Lucknow Super Giants?
Lucknow Super Giants are awaiting clarity on several bowlers, including Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Wanindu Hasaranga, who are all recovering from injuries.
Is Pat Cummins a doubt for Sunrisers Hyderabad?
Yes, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins is a major doubt for the season as he awaits clearance from Cricket Australia and has had limited recent action.
Have Chennai Super Kings or Mumbai Indians confirmed any player absences?
Chennai Super Kings' Nathan Ellis is ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and Mumbai Indians are seeking a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who is also out of the competition.