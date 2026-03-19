Harshit Rana is likely to miss the entire IPL 2026 season due to a right knee ligament strain that required surgery.
IPL 2026 Injury Crisis: Five Major Stars Facing Uncertain Seasons
Multiple franchises are grappling with critical selection concerns as five of the league's most high-profile and costly players continue to battle fitness issues.
As the countdown to IPL 2026 begins, the excitement is being overshadowed by a growing medical room. Several franchises are facing high-stakes dilemmas as five of the league's most expensive and influential stars struggle with fitness, threatening to keep them on the sidelines for part - or all - of the tournament.
1. Harshit Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Injury: Right Knee Ligament Strain (Surgery)
Status: Likely Ruled Out for the entire season.
Impact: The rising Indian pacer, who was a revelation in previous seasons, sustained the injury during a T20 World Cup warm-up against South Africa. KKR has already begun looking for replacements, recently signing Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani as cover.
2. Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Injury: Back Stress
Status: Set to miss the first half of the season.
Impact: In a massive blow to SRH’s leadership, the franchise has confirmed that Cummins will miss the initial phase. In his absence, Ishan Kishan has been named the stand-in captain, with Abhishek Sharma as his deputy.
3. Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Injury: Left Leg Calf Strain
Status: Doubtful for the opening games.
Impact: Bought for a whopping ₹18 Crore, the "Baby Malinga" is currently in rehabilitation. While KKR is optimistic he will return for the second half of the tournament, his absence at the start leaves a massive hole in their death-bowling department.
4. Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Injury: Hamstring and Achilles Tendon
Status: Likely to miss at least the first two weeks.
Impact: The Australian spearhead is still awaiting medical clearance from Cricket Australia. RCB fans will likely have to wait until mid-April to see the pacer who was instrumental in their 2025 title run.
5. Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants)
Injury: Chronic Hamstring Issue
Status: Highly Doubtful for the start of the season.
Impact: After missing the T20 World Cup, the Sri Lankan wizard’s recovery has been slow. LSG has already brought in West Indian spinner Gudakesh Motie as a backup, fearing Hasaranga may spend a significant time on the bench.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which KKR player is likely to miss the entire IPL 2026 season?
How long will Pat Cummins miss for Sunrisers Hyderabad?
Pat Cummins is set to miss the first half of the season due to a back stress injury.
Is Matheesha Pathirana expected to play in the opening games for KKR?
Matheesha Pathirana is doubtful for the opening games due to a left leg calf strain, but KKR is optimistic about his return later in the tournament.
When might Josh Hazlewood return for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss at least the first two weeks, with fans potentially seeing him in mid-April as he awaits medical clearance.
What injury is Wanindu Hasaranga dealing with?
Wanindu Hasaranga is dealing with a chronic hamstring issue and is highly doubtful for the start of the season.