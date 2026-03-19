IPL 2026 Injury Crisis: Five Major Stars Facing Uncertain Seasons

As the countdown to IPL 2026 begins, the excitement is being overshadowed by a growing medical room. Several franchises are facing high-stakes dilemmas as five of the league's most expensive and influential stars struggle with fitness, threatening to keep them on the sidelines for part - or all - of the tournament.

1. Harshit Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Injury: Right Knee Ligament Strain (Surgery)

Status: Likely Ruled Out for the entire season.

Impact: The rising Indian pacer, who was a revelation in previous seasons, sustained the injury during a T20 World Cup warm-up against South Africa. KKR has already begun looking for replacements, recently signing Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani as cover.

2. Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Injury: Back Stress

Status: Set to miss the first half of the season.

Impact: In a massive blow to SRH’s leadership, the franchise has confirmed that Cummins will miss the initial phase. In his absence, Ishan Kishan has been named the stand-in captain, with Abhishek Sharma as his deputy.

3. Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Injury: Left Leg Calf Strain

Status: Doubtful for the opening games.

Impact: Bought for a whopping ₹18 Crore, the "Baby Malinga" is currently in rehabilitation. While KKR is optimistic he will return for the second half of the tournament, his absence at the start leaves a massive hole in their death-bowling department.

4. Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Injury: Hamstring and Achilles Tendon

Status: Likely to miss at least the first two weeks.

Impact: The Australian spearhead is still awaiting medical clearance from Cricket Australia. RCB fans will likely have to wait until mid-April to see the pacer who was instrumental in their 2025 title run.

5. Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants)

Injury: Chronic Hamstring Issue

Status: Highly Doubtful for the start of the season.

Impact: After missing the T20 World Cup, the Sri Lankan wizard’s recovery has been slow. LSG has already brought in West Indian spinner Gudakesh Motie as a backup, fearing Hasaranga may spend a significant time on the bench.