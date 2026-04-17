How To Become A Cheerleader In IPL 2026? Process, Salary And Recruitment Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL cheerleaders are recruited by elite agencies, not directly by BCCI.

Candidates undergo multistage auditions including dance, fitness, and camera presence.

Cheerleaders work on contract, with pay ranging 12,000-25,000 rupees per match.

Foreign performers are common due to global entertainment industry organization.

IPL Cheerleader Recruitment: The glittering world of the Indian Premier League (IPL) often hides the intense professional demands placed on its entertainers. The process of becoming an IPL cheerleader is as competitive as a reality show, requiring far more than just dance ability.

There is no direct application form or official notification issued by the BCCI for these roles. Instead, the entire recruitment machinery operates behind the scenes through elite event management agencies that scout talent from a global pool.

IPL Cheerleader Recruitment Process

The journey begins with an online casting call or application through specialised agencies. Prospective cheerleaders must submit professional portfolios and video auditions to demonstrate their technical dance skills and stage presence before even reaching the physical trial stage.

The subsequent phases involve gruelling fitness and stamina tests to ensure performers can maintain high energy levels throughout a four-hour match. Agencies also conduct "camera presence" assessments to evaluate how well the dancers project their expressions under the intense stadium floodlights and broadcast lenses.

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Salary Of An IPL Cheerleader

It is a purely contract-based profession with zero guarantee of permanence. Even established performers must reapply every season, proving their fitness and skills anew to secure a spot on the franchise roster for the next edition.

Financially, the fees for these professional performers range from approximately 12,000 to 25,000 rupees per match. While franchises provide amenities such as luxury hotel stays and travel, the seasonal nature of the work means performers must maximise their earnings during the two-month tournament window.

Historical Roots and Foreign Presence

Cheerleading in the IPL is rooted in a model popularised by the US National Football League (NFL) during the 1960s. The league often features a higher number of foreign faces because the international live entertainment industry is currently more organised for such large-scale recruitment.

While opportunities exist for Indian artists, the report emphasises that professional training and a robust network are essential to break into this exclusive circle. Ultimately, these performers are seen as a vital extension of a global sports culture that blends high-level athleticism with theatrical entertainment.

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