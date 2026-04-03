IPL 2026: Highest-Paid Players In Punjab Kings - Full Salary List

Highest paid players in Punjab Kings: As IPL 2026 season hits its stride, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have emerged with one of the most balanced squads in the league. After a focused strategy during the retention window and the mini-auction held in late 2025, the franchise, led by head coach Ricky Ponting, has backed its core players with substantial financial investments.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the highest-paid players in Punjab Kings squad for 2026.

Top Earners: Punjab Kings 2026

PBKS payroll is topped by their captain and two of India’s premier bowling talents. The franchise spent a total of ₹121.5 Crore out of their ₹125 Crore purse to assemble this 21-member squad.

Shreyas Iyer: Captain / Batter - ₹26.75 Crore

Arshdeep Singh: Bowler - ₹18.00 Crore

Yuzvendra Chahal: Bowler - ₹18.00 Crore

Marcus Stoinis: All-rounder - ₹11.00 Crore

Marco Jansen: All-rounder - ₹7.00 Crore

Shashank Singh: Batter - ₹5.50 Crore

Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 Crore)

The centerpiece of the Punjab Kings project, Shreyas Iyer, is the highest-paid player in the franchise's history. After being acquired for a staggering ₹26.75 Crore, Iyer is tasked with providing the leadership and middle-order stability that PBKS has lacked for years.

Arshdeep Singh (₹18.00 Crore)

Punjab’s homegrown hero, Arshdeep Singh, was retained as the cornerstone of the pace attack. At ₹18 Crore, he is rewarded for his consistency in the death overs and his vital role in India’s T20 success.

Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18.00 Crore)

In a major strategic move, Punjab secured the services of the IPL’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal. Valued at ₹18 Crore, Chahal brings elite leg-spin experience to the squad.

Marcus Stoinis (₹11.00 Crore)

The Australian "Hulk" remains one of the league's most valuable all-rounders. Retained for ₹11 Crore, Stoinis provides the finishing power at the back end of the innings and useful overs with the ball.

The Supporting Cast

Beyond the top four, PBKS has invested heavily in international versatility. South African pacer Marco Jansen (₹7 Crore) and Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (₹2.4 Crore) provide depth. Meanwhile, domestic performers like Shashank Singh (₹5.5 Crore) and Nehal Wadhera (₹4.2 Crore) have been rewarded with significant pay raises following their breakout performances in the previous season.