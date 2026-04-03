Shreyas Iyer is the highest-paid player for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, earning a remarkable ₹26.75 Crore. He is tasked with leading the team and providing middle-order stability.
IPL 2026: Highest-Paid Players In Punjab Kings - Full Salary List
Punjab Kings' payroll is led by their captain along with two of India’s top bowling stars.
Highest paid players in Punjab Kings: As IPL 2026 season hits its stride, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have emerged with one of the most balanced squads in the league. After a focused strategy during the retention window and the mini-auction held in late 2025, the franchise, led by head coach Ricky Ponting, has backed its core players with substantial financial investments.
Here is a detailed breakdown of the highest-paid players in Punjab Kings squad for 2026.
Top Earners: Punjab Kings 2026
PBKS payroll is topped by their captain and two of India’s premier bowling talents. The franchise spent a total of ₹121.5 Crore out of their ₹125 Crore purse to assemble this 21-member squad.
Shreyas Iyer: Captain / Batter - ₹26.75 Crore
Arshdeep Singh: Bowler - ₹18.00 Crore
Yuzvendra Chahal: Bowler - ₹18.00 Crore
Marcus Stoinis: All-rounder - ₹11.00 Crore
Marco Jansen: All-rounder - ₹7.00 Crore
Shashank Singh: Batter - ₹5.50 Crore
Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 Crore)
The centerpiece of the Punjab Kings project, Shreyas Iyer, is the highest-paid player in the franchise's history. After being acquired for a staggering ₹26.75 Crore, Iyer is tasked with providing the leadership and middle-order stability that PBKS has lacked for years.
Arshdeep Singh (₹18.00 Crore)
Punjab’s homegrown hero, Arshdeep Singh, was retained as the cornerstone of the pace attack. At ₹18 Crore, he is rewarded for his consistency in the death overs and his vital role in India’s T20 success.
Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18.00 Crore)
In a major strategic move, Punjab secured the services of the IPL’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal. Valued at ₹18 Crore, Chahal brings elite leg-spin experience to the squad.
Marcus Stoinis (₹11.00 Crore)
The Australian "Hulk" remains one of the league's most valuable all-rounders. Retained for ₹11 Crore, Stoinis provides the finishing power at the back end of the innings and useful overs with the ball.
The Supporting Cast
Beyond the top four, PBKS has invested heavily in international versatility. South African pacer Marco Jansen (₹7 Crore) and Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (₹2.4 Crore) provide depth. Meanwhile, domestic performers like Shashank Singh (₹5.5 Crore) and Nehal Wadhera (₹4.2 Crore) have been rewarded with significant pay raises following their breakout performances in the previous season.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the highest-paid player for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026?
How much did Punjab Kings spend on their squad for IPL 2026?
Punjab Kings spent ₹121.5 Crore out of their ₹125 Crore purse to assemble their 21-member squad for the IPL 2026 season.
Who are the top two highest-paid bowlers for Punjab Kings in 2026?
The top two highest-paid bowlers are Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, both earning ₹18.00 Crore. Arshdeep is key to the pace attack, while Chahal adds elite leg-spin expertise.
Which international all-rounders are among the top earners for Punjab Kings in 2026?
Marcus Stoinis is a top earner at ₹11.00 Crore, providing finishing power and bowling. Marco Jansen is also a significant investment at ₹7.00 Crore.