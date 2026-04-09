Cameron Green was KKR's most expensive signing ever, acquired for ₹25.20 crore. This move surpassed the previous record held by Mitchell Starc.
IPL 2026: Highest-Paid Players In Kolkata Knight Riders
Here’s a look at the highest-paid players for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026 season.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) redefined the market in the IPL 2026 auction (held in December 2025) by securing the most expensive overseas player in league history. Entering the auction with a massive purse of ₹64.30 crore, the franchise prioritized heavy-hitting all-rounders and elite death bowling.
The following details highlight the top earners for KKR in the 2026 season, including blockbuster auction buys and strategic retentions.
Top 10 Highest-Paid Players - KKR (IPL 2026)
Cameron Green (Auction 2026) - ₹25.20 Crore
Matheesha Pathirana (Auction 2026) - ₹18.00 Crore
Rinku Singh (Retained) - ₹13.00 Crore
Sunil Narine (Retained) - ₹12.00 Crore
Varun Chakravarthy (Retained) - ₹12.00 Crore
Andre Russell (Retained) - ₹12.00 Crore
Venkatesh Iyer (Auction) - ₹6.25 Crore
Harshit Rana (Retained) - ₹4.00 Crore
Ramandeep Singh (Retained) - ₹4.00 Crore
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Auction) - ₹3.00 Crore
Cameron Green Mega-Deal
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became KKR's most expensive signing ever at ₹25.20 crore, surpassing the record previously held by Mitchell Starc (₹24.75 crore). Under new IPL regulations, while his bidding price reached ₹25.20 crore, his actual take-home pay is capped at ₹18 crore, with the surplus diverted to the BCCI's welfare fund.
Bolstering Bowling Attack
KKR made a massive statement by securing Sri Lankan "Baby Malinga" Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore. This move solidified their death-overs strategy, pairing Pathirana's pace with the mystery spin of the retained core.
Retained Core
The franchise showed immense faith in its title-winning foundations by retaining four players at double-digit valuations. Rinku Singh leads the domestic retention list at ₹13 crore, while the legendary duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell remain central to the team's identity at ₹12 crore each.
Emerging Value
Young talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi (₹3 crore) and Tejasvi Singh (₹3 crore) represent the team's investment in the future, while Venkatesh Iyer remains a high-value asset at ₹6.25 crore, providing flexibility in the top order.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was KKR's most expensive signing in the IPL 2026 auction?
How much did KKR spend in the IPL 2026 auction?
KKR entered the IPL 2026 auction with a significant purse of ₹64.30 crore. They prioritized acquiring heavy-hitting all-rounders and elite death bowlers.
Which players did KKR retain at double-digit valuations?
KKR retained Rinku Singh (₹13 crore), Sunil Narine (₹12 crore), Andre Russell (₹12 crore), and Varun Chakravarthy (₹12 crore). These players are key to the team's core.
How much is Cameron Green's actual take-home pay despite his high auction price?
Although Cameron Green was bought for ₹25.20 crore, his actual take-home pay is capped at ₹18 crore due to new IPL regulations. The surplus goes to the BCCI's welfare fund.