IPL 2026: Highest-Paid Players In Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) redefined the market in the IPL 2026 auction (held in December 2025) by securing the most expensive overseas player in league history. Entering the auction with a massive purse of ₹64.30 crore, the franchise prioritized heavy-hitting all-rounders and elite death bowling.

The following details highlight the top earners for KKR in the 2026 season, including blockbuster auction buys and strategic retentions.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Players - KKR (IPL 2026)

Cameron Green (Auction 2026) - ₹25.20 Crore

Matheesha Pathirana (Auction 2026) - ₹18.00 Crore

Rinku Singh (Retained) - ₹13.00 Crore

Sunil Narine (Retained) - ₹12.00 Crore

Varun Chakravarthy (Retained) - ₹12.00 Crore

Andre Russell (Retained) - ₹12.00 Crore

Venkatesh Iyer (Auction) - ₹6.25 Crore

Harshit Rana (Retained) - ₹4.00 Crore

Ramandeep Singh (Retained) - ₹4.00 Crore

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Auction) - ₹3.00 Crore

Cameron Green Mega-Deal

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became KKR's most expensive signing ever at ₹25.20 crore, surpassing the record previously held by Mitchell Starc (₹24.75 crore). Under new IPL regulations, while his bidding price reached ₹25.20 crore, his actual take-home pay is capped at ₹18 crore, with the surplus diverted to the BCCI's welfare fund.

Bolstering Bowling Attack

KKR made a massive statement by securing Sri Lankan "Baby Malinga" Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore. This move solidified their death-overs strategy, pairing Pathirana's pace with the mystery spin of the retained core.

Retained Core

The franchise showed immense faith in its title-winning foundations by retaining four players at double-digit valuations. Rinku Singh leads the domestic retention list at ₹13 crore, while the legendary duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell remain central to the team's identity at ₹12 crore each.

Emerging Value

Young talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi (₹3 crore) and Tejasvi Singh (₹3 crore) represent the team's investment in the future, while Venkatesh Iyer remains a high-value asset at ₹6.25 crore, providing flexibility in the top order.

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