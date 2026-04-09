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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Highest-Paid Players In Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2026: Highest-Paid Players In Kolkata Knight Riders

Here’s a look at the highest-paid players for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026 season.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 05:23 PM (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) redefined the market in the IPL 2026 auction (held in December 2025) by securing the most expensive overseas player in league history. Entering the auction with a massive purse of ₹64.30 crore, the franchise prioritized heavy-hitting all-rounders and elite death bowling.

The following details highlight the top earners for KKR in the 2026 season, including blockbuster auction buys and strategic retentions.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Players - KKR (IPL 2026)

Cameron Green (Auction 2026) - ₹25.20 Crore

Matheesha Pathirana (Auction 2026) - ₹18.00 Crore

Rinku Singh (Retained) - ₹13.00 Crore

Sunil Narine (Retained) - ₹12.00 Crore

Varun Chakravarthy (Retained) - ₹12.00 Crore

Andre Russell (Retained) - ₹12.00 Crore

Venkatesh Iyer (Auction) - ₹6.25 Crore

Harshit Rana (Retained) - ₹4.00 Crore

Ramandeep Singh (Retained) - ₹4.00 Crore

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Auction) - ₹3.00 Crore

Cameron Green Mega-Deal

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became KKR's most expensive signing ever at ₹25.20 crore, surpassing the record previously held by Mitchell Starc (₹24.75 crore). Under new IPL regulations, while his bidding price reached ₹25.20 crore, his actual take-home pay is capped at ₹18 crore, with the surplus diverted to the BCCI's welfare fund.

Bolstering Bowling Attack

KKR made a massive statement by securing Sri Lankan "Baby Malinga" Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore. This move solidified their death-overs strategy, pairing Pathirana's pace with the mystery spin of the retained core.

Retained Core

The franchise showed immense faith in its title-winning foundations by retaining four players at double-digit valuations. Rinku Singh leads the domestic retention list at ₹13 crore, while the legendary duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell remain central to the team's identity at ₹12 crore each.

Emerging Value

Young talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi (₹3 crore) and Tejasvi Singh (₹3 crore) represent the team's investment in the future, while Venkatesh Iyer remains a high-value asset at ₹6.25 crore, providing flexibility in the top order.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was KKR's most expensive signing in the IPL 2026 auction?

Cameron Green was KKR's most expensive signing ever, acquired for ₹25.20 crore. This move surpassed the previous record held by Mitchell Starc.

How much did KKR spend in the IPL 2026 auction?

KKR entered the IPL 2026 auction with a significant purse of ₹64.30 crore. They prioritized acquiring heavy-hitting all-rounders and elite death bowlers.

Which players did KKR retain at double-digit valuations?

KKR retained Rinku Singh (₹13 crore), Sunil Narine (₹12 crore), Andre Russell (₹12 crore), and Varun Chakravarthy (₹12 crore). These players are key to the team's core.

How much is Cameron Green's actual take-home pay despite his high auction price?

Although Cameron Green was bought for ₹25.20 crore, his actual take-home pay is capped at ₹18 crore due to new IPL regulations. The surplus goes to the BCCI's welfare fund.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
KKR IPL IPL 2026 KOlkata Knight Riders IPL Highest Paid Players
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