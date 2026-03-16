WATCH: Harshit Rana Attends BCCI Naman Awards On Crutches, KKR Face IPL Worry

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Harshit Rana IPL 2026 Uncertainity: The preparations of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season have been dealt a potential setback after fast bowler Harshit Rana was spotted walking with crutches. A video of the Indian pacer has been circulating widely on social media, sparking concern among fans about his availability for IPL 2026. With the tournament approaching fast, uncertainty around Rana’s fitness has raised questions about whether the young quick will be able to participate in the entire campaign or if the franchise will be forced to look for a replacement.

Harshit Rana Arrives At BCCI Naman Awards On Crutches

🚨 Harshit Rana is walking with a stick at the Naman Awards.



His injury looks serious this time, and he is likely to miss the entire IPL.



Get well soon, Harshit. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/HUO5YRGKiF March 16, 2026

The injury concern became more noticeable when Rana attended the BCCI Naman Awards ceremony alongside several prominent Indian cricketers. The pacer was seen arriving at the event with the support of crutches, indicating that he is still recovering from his injury.

During the ceremony, Rana was called on stage to collect an award but reportedly struggled to get up without assistance. At that moment, Arun Dhumal, chairman of the IPL, stepped forward and presented the award to him personally.

The moment quickly caught attention online, further intensifying speculation about the bowler’s current fitness status.

Injury Ruled Him Out Of T20 World Cup

Rana’s injury concerns are not new. The pacer had earlier been named in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squad for India national cricket team. However, he was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to the same injury setback.

In his absence, experienced pacer Mohammed Siraj was drafted into the squad as a replacement.

The development was seen as a blow for Rana, who had been working hard to cement his place in the national side.

KKR Yet To Provide Fitness Update

As of now, KKR have not issued any official statement regarding Rana’s condition or his availability for IPL 2026. The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 28, leaving limited time for the pacer to regain full fitness.

The situation has also raised concerns about KKR’s pace attack. Earlier, the franchise had already parted ways with Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. To strengthen the squad, they later brought in Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani.

If Rana fails to recover in time, the team could face further challenges in assembling a strong bowling unit for the upcoming season.