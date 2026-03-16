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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Harshit Rana Attends BCCI Naman Awards On Crutches, KKR Face IPL Worry

WATCH: Harshit Rana Attends BCCI Naman Awards On Crutches, KKR Face IPL Worry

Harshit Rana was spotted on crutches ahead of IPL 2026, raising further injury concerns for KKR as the franchise awaits clarity on the pacer’s fitness.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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Harshit Rana IPL 2026 Uncertainity: The preparations of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season have been dealt a potential setback after fast bowler Harshit Rana was spotted walking with crutches. A video of the Indian pacer has been circulating widely on social media, sparking concern among fans about his availability for IPL 2026. With the tournament approaching fast, uncertainty around Rana’s fitness has raised questions about whether the young quick will be able to participate in the entire campaign or if the franchise will be forced to look for a replacement.

Harshit Rana Arrives At BCCI Naman Awards On Crutches

The injury concern became more noticeable when Rana attended the BCCI Naman Awards ceremony alongside several prominent Indian cricketers. The pacer was seen arriving at the event with the support of crutches, indicating that he is still recovering from his injury.

During the ceremony, Rana was called on stage to collect an award but reportedly struggled to get up without assistance. At that moment, Arun Dhumal, chairman of the IPL, stepped forward and presented the award to him personally.

The moment quickly caught attention online, further intensifying speculation about the bowler’s current fitness status.

Injury Ruled Him Out Of T20 World Cup

Rana’s injury concerns are not new. The pacer had earlier been named in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squad for India national cricket team. However, he was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to the same injury setback.

In his absence, experienced pacer Mohammed Siraj was drafted into the squad as a replacement.

The development was seen as a blow for Rana, who had been working hard to cement his place in the national side.

KKR Yet To Provide Fitness Update

As of now, KKR have not issued any official statement regarding Rana’s condition or his availability for IPL 2026. The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 28, leaving limited time for the pacer to regain full fitness.

The situation has also raised concerns about KKR’s pace attack. Earlier, the franchise had already parted ways with Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. To strengthen the squad, they later brought in Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani.

If Rana fails to recover in time, the team could face further challenges in assembling a strong bowling unit for the upcoming season. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there uncertainty about Harshit Rana's availability for IPL 2026?

Harshit Rana was seen walking with crutches at the BCCI Naman Awards, sparking concerns about his fitness for the upcoming IPL season.

Has Harshit Rana withdrawn from the T20 World Cup due to his injury?

Yes, Harshit Rana was initially named in the T20 World Cup squad but had to withdraw due to the same injury.

Has KKR provided an official update on Harshit Rana's fitness?

No, as of now, the Kolkata Knight Riders have not released any official statement regarding Harshit Rana's condition or his availability for IPL 2026.

Who replaced Harshit Rana in the T20 World Cup squad?

Experienced pacer Mohammed Siraj was drafted into the T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Harshit Rana.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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BCCI KKR IPL Harshit Rana
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