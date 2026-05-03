Rumors started after a video showed Hardik Pandya in a long conversation with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan after MI's defeat to CSK.
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Replacing Shivam Dube In CSK? Match Video Fuels Speculation
The primary rumor circulating on social media suggests a potential blockbuster trade for the 2027 season.
A viral video featuring Hardik Pandya in deep conversation with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has set the IPL 2027 trade rumors into overdrive following Mumbai Indians' defeat at Chepauk on May 2.
The footage, captured at the MA Chidambaram Stadium shortly after CSK’s 8-wicket win, shows Viswanathan and Pandya engaged in an extended discussion on the field. Given MI’s disastrous 2026 campaign - having lost seven of their nine games - the optics of the rival captain speaking with the opposition's top brass have sparked intense speculation.
The primary rumor circulating on social media suggests a potential blockbuster trade for the 2027 season, possibly involving a swap with CSK’s star all-rounder Shivam Dube.
WATCH VIDEO
IS IT HAPPENING GUYS?😮— Terminator (@OG_Terminator) May 3, 2026
Hardik Pandya to CSK 💛🥳 https://t.co/2QMx1tmyKU
MI's Struggles
Hardik Pandya has been under immense pressure this season due to MI’s poor form and ongoing fan backlash. Many analysts view this meeting as a sign that the all-rounder might be looking for a fresh start elsewhere.
While the video has excited fans, it is important to note that post-match interactions between players and franchise officials are common in the IPL. Some sources suggest the talk was purely professional or even personal, as Pandya has long-standing relationships with several members of the CSK management.
No Official Word
As of now, neither Mumbai Indians nor Chennai Super Kings have issued a statement regarding a potential trade. The IPL trading window for the 2027 season is still far off, making any move purely speculative at this stage.
For Hardik Pandya, the focus remains on the remainder of IPL 2026. With MI virtually eliminated from the playoff race, the captain faces a difficult task in keeping the squad motivated. Meanwhile, this interaction has only added to the narrative of a "disjointed" Mumbai dugout, further fueling the idea that a major leadership or roster shake-up is on the horizon for the five-time champions.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are there rumors about Hardik Pandya potentially moving to CSK?
What is the main rumor circulating on social media?
The primary speculation is a potential blockbuster trade for the 2027 season, possibly involving a swap with CSK's Shivam Dube.
What has led to speculation about Hardik Pandya seeking a new team?
MI's poor performance in IPL 2026 and ongoing fan backlash have led analysts to believe Pandya might be looking for a fresh start elsewhere.
Have Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings commented on these rumors?
No, neither Mumbai Indians nor Chennai Super Kings have issued any official statement regarding a potential trade.