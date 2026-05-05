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HomeSportsIPLReal Reason Behind Hardik Pandya's Absence: Will MI Captain Return For RCB vs MI Match?

Real Reason Behind Hardik Pandya's Absence: Will MI Captain Return For RCB vs MI Match?

Mumbai Indians confirm Hardik Pandya missed the LSG clash due to back spasms. Read Ryan Rickelton’s update on the captain's injury and his expected return date.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 May 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya missed MI vs LSG due to back spasms.
  • Captaincy was handed to Suryakumar Yadav late.
  • Pandya's injury extent and return date remain uncertain.
  • His absence led to Rohit Sharma's opening return.

Hardik Pandya's Availability In RCB vs MI: The Mumbai Indians have clarified the circumstances surrounding the sudden absence of Hardik Pandya during their recent victory over the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite initial confusion at the toss, team management later confirmed that a debilitating back spasm prevented the captain from taking the field.

Sudden Change In Plans For MI

The decision to bench the regular captain was made remarkably late, leaving several teammates unaware of the situation until the final hours. Suryakumar Yadav assumed the leadership role and initially suggested that the all-rounder was simply unwell.

Ryan Rickelton, who played a starring role in the match, admitted that the news came as a surprise to the squad. "I found out myself this afternoon that he had back spasms," the opener explained.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of MI vs LSG Match; Here's Why

Extent of the Injury

While the franchise has confirmed the nature of the ailment, the timeline for Pandya's return to the starting eleven remains uncertain. Medical staff are reportedly monitoring his recovery before the team travels for their next fixture.

"I don't know the extent of the injury or how bad it is," Rickelton added during the post-match press conference. He expressed hope that the skipper would rejoin the squad for the trip to Raipur.

Impact on Team Balance 

Pandya’s absence necessitated a significant reshuffle, allowing for the return of Rohit Sharma to the top of the order. This change proved fruitful as the veteran batsman helped anchor a record-breaking chase of 229 runs.

Corbin Bosch also entered the side to replace Trent Boult, providing additional depth to the bowling attack. Despite the late disruption, the five-time champions displayed a clinical performance to secure two vital points at home.

Will Hardik Be Available In RCB vs MI Match?

The victory provides a much-needed boost to a side currently positioned ninth in the table with three wins. The focus now shifts to whether their primary all-rounder can recover in time for the remaining games.

Rickelton concluded by stating, "I am not sure how he is feeling, but I am sure that he will be with us again." Fans are now awaiting a formal medical bulletin regarding his long-term availability.

Also Read: That Is Not Acceptable': Sunil Gavaskar Lost His Cool At 'Unprofessional' Jasprit Bumrah

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Hardik Pandya absent from the MI vs LSG match?

Hardik Pandya was absent due to a debilitating back spasm. The decision to bench him was made late, and he was medically monitored.

When will Hardik Pandya return to the team?

The timeline for Hardik Pandya's return is uncertain as medical staff monitor his recovery. He might rejoin for the trip to Raipur.

Who captained MI in Hardik Pandya's absence?

Suryakumar Yadav assumed the leadership role for the Mumbai Indians when Hardik Pandya was unable to play.

How did Hardik Pandya's absence affect the team's balance?

His absence led to Rohit Sharma opening and Corbin Bosch joining the side, contributing to a successful chase.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Vs MI Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 Ryan Rickelton
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