Hardik Pandya Could Miss Another MI IPL 2026 Match Despite Returning To Training: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya likely misses another IPL match due to fitness.

Pandya and Surya absent from Mumbai Indians team travel.

Pandya resumes intense training, showing positive recovery signs.

Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 Update: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya could reportedly remain unavailable for another IPL 2026 fixture as concerns over his fitness continue. According to a report by the Times of India, the all-rounder is unlikely to join the squad for MI's upcoming clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamshala. Hardik has already missed MI’s previous two matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) due to a back spasm issue. His absence has added to what has already been a disappointing campaign for the five-time IPL champions, who became one of the first teams to be knocked out of the Playoff race.

Hardik, Suryakumar Absent From Travel Group

As per the TOI report, Mumbai Indians travelled from Chandigarh to Dharamshala on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their match against PBKS. However, neither Hardik Pandya nor stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav reportedly travelled with the squad.

Suryakumar’s absence is understood to be due to personal reasons after the star batsman and his family were recently blessed with a baby girl.

Hardik’s continued absence, meanwhile, appears linked to his ongoing recovery from the back spasm that sidelined him earlier this week.

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Positive Signs For Mumbai Indians Captain

Despite concerns surrounding his availability, there have been encouraging developments regarding Hardik’s recovery.

According to the same TOI report, the all-rounder resumed intense training sessions on Tuesday and spent more than three hours practising at the Reliance Corporate Park.

He had also uploaded an Instagram story of him batting in the nets. That update could offer some hope for MI supporters, especially with only two matches remaining in what has been a difficult season for the franchise.

MI entered IPL 2026 with high expectations but struggled for consistency throughout the tournament. Injuries, form issues and repeated setbacks prevented the side from building momentum, eventually resulting in an early elimination from the Playoff race.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding his return date, attention will now remain firmly on whether the star all-rounder can rejoin the squad before the season concludes.