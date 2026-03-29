Harbhajan Singh Gets Into Heated Spat Over IPL Commentary Backlash: 'Ek Ko Papa Chun Le'

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Harbhajan Singh IPL Commentary Spat: The Hindi commentary panel of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came under scrutiny from a section of fans online, with criticism centring on the perceived lack of depth in analysis. The backlash escalated into a full-blown controversy after former India spinner, Harbhajan Singh, engaged in a heated exchange with a meme account on X. The debate gained traction following the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where viewers questioned the quality of Hindi commentary compared to its English counterpart.

Harbhajan Singh's War Of Words

The controversy began when a cricket meme page, Homie, criticised Harbhajan, along with Virender Sehwag and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The post also drew comparisons with respected commentator Ian Bishop, suggesting a noticeable gap in insight and expertise.

Harbhajan did not take the criticism lightly and responded strongly on social media.

“When an elephant walks through the market, dogs bark a thousand times, Get out of here, Tomy. Not Homie” he wrote in Hindi, asking the user to shut up and leave.

The response drew mixed reactions, with some backing the former spinner while others felt the exchange crossed a line.

Online Spat Turns Personal

The situation intensified when the meme account fired back, stating that Harbhajan Singh was jealous of Ravichandran Ashwin during his career.

“Ashwin se jealousy tera career kha gayi ab commentary pe dhyan de warna yaha se bhi retire hona padega. "Turbanator" nahi commentary ke liye "t*rror" hai tu”

Harbhajan responded once again, this time with even harsher language.

“Dogs can’t digest ghee, and a loser like you can’t stomach the reply. Get lost, Tommy,” he wrote.

Another viral post showed Harbhajan alongside Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra during a broadcast, captioned “these three clowns” with laughing emojis.

Inme se ek ko papa chun le 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UtMvrWmiao — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2026

“Inme se ek ko papa chun le (Choose one of them as your father),” Harbhajan replied, further fuelling the online spat.

Ongoing Debate Around Commentary Quality

The incident has once again highlighted the ongoing conversation around the perceived divide between Hindi and English commentary in the IPL.

While Hindi broadcasts cater to a massive audience, critics often argue that they lack the tactical depth and technical insight found in English coverage.

As the IPL season progresses, the debate around commentary standards, and the role of former players in shaping viewer experience, is unlikely to fade anytime soon.