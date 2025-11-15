Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gujarat Titans Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna were among the best performers for GT last season, and so, will be continuing with the Shubman Gill-led IPL franchise.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 07:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gujarat Titans (GT) made their debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022, and lifted the trophy in that very season. 

Originally captained by Hardik Pandya, the reins of the franchise now lie with Shubman Gill, who now also captains the Indian national team in Tests and One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Like all other IPL franchises, GT too has released the list of all their retained and released players ahead of the upcoming auction. For those interested, here's everything that they need to know.

Gujarat Titans: All Retained Players

These are the players Gujarat Titans have decided to retain for IPL 2026:

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav

Shubman Gill shouldn't be a surprise, considering he is the captain and that all teams have held on to their marquee players. 

Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna were among the best performers for the franchise last season, and so it makes all the sense for them to continue in the Ahmedabad-based team. 

GT IPL 2026: List Of All Released Players

Here are all the players that GT have let go from their squad:

Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Kulwant Khejroliya

West Indian batsman, Sherfane Rutherford, has also been let go from the squad, albeit as part of a trade deal. GT has traded Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a cash deal of Rs 2.6 crore. 

Notably, the Titans will walk into the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of Rs 12.9 crore, the third-lowest out of all franchises. They have a total of 5 player slots left in their squad.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Retentions: Full List Of Retained And Released Players

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
