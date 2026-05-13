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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Pat Cummins Fined After GT VS SRH Clash

IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Fined After GT VS SRH Clash

Pat Cummins was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over rate after SRH suffered an 82 run defeat against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in IPL 2026.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 May 2026 11:34 AM (IST)

Ahmedabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has been fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the game against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here.

Cummins was penalised Rs 12 lakh.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

SRH suffered a crushing 82-run loss against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chasing GT's 168 for five, SRH were bundled out for a paltry 86 in 14.5 overs. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Published at : 13 May 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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Slow Over Rate Pat Cummins GT Vs SRH IPL 2026
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