IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Fined After GT VS SRH Clash

Ahmedabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has been fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the game against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here.

Cummins was penalised Rs 12 lakh.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

SRH suffered a crushing 82-run loss against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chasing GT's 168 for five, SRH were bundled out for a paltry 86 in 14.5 overs.

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