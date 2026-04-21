WATCH: Hardik Pandya Pokes Fun At Shubman Gill Over New Bearded Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya playfully teased Shubman Gill's beard before match.

Tilak Varma's explosive century powered Mumbai Indians' strong total.

Jasprit Bumrah's early wicket triggered Gujarat Titans' collapse.

Hardik Pandya Teases Shubman Gill: A light-hearted moment involving Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill has quickly caught the internet’s attention. Just ahead of the GT vs MI IPL 2026 match toss, Pandya shared a playful exchange with the opposing captain, teasing him over his new bearded look in a clip that has since gone viral across social media platforms. As the two met for the toss, the Mumbai skipper was seen cheekily mimicking and gesturing towards his own beard while interacting with Gill. Check it out:

Hardik Pandya reacts to Shubham Gill's beard 😂 pic.twitter.com/qGA6yDNjY4 April 20, 2026

While Gill would go on to win the toss, it would be Hardik Pandya's MI, that would walk away with two points, winning the match by 99 runs.

Tilak Varma’s Explosive Knock Rescues MI

Mumbai Indians did not have the ideal start with the bat. Debutant Danish Malewar fell early for just 2 runs, while Quinton de Kock could only contribute 13. Naman Dheer stuck around, scoring 45 runs, but Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya both fell cheaply.

The innings, however, was dramatically turned around by Tilak Varma. Initially cautious, he scored 19 off 22 balls before unleashing a breathtaking assault. The left-hander then smashed 82 runs off his next 23 deliveries, scoring his maiden IPL ton, and completely shifting the momentum in MI’s favour. His remarkable acceleration powered Mumbai to a strong total of 199/5.

Bumrah Sparks Collapse As GT Falter

Gujarat Titans’ chase got off to the worst possible start as Jasprit Bumrah struck on the very first ball, dismissing Sai Sudharsan and claiming his first wicket of the season.

That early breakthrough set the tone for a disastrous innings for GT. Captain Shubman Gill managed just 14, while Jos Buttler was dismissed for 5. Washington Sundar attempted to counterattack with a brisk 26 off 17 balls, but lacked support from the rest of the batting unit.

Mumbai’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout, triggering a dramatic collapse. Gujarat Titans were eventually bowled out for just 100 runs in 15.5 overs, sealing a comprehensive win for Mumbai Indians.