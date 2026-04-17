Ajinkya Rahane of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss. His team elected to bat first.
IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live: Gujarat Titans host Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. Check GT vs KKR probable playing 11, team news, and pitch report.
- Kolkata Knight Riders elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans.
- KKR replaced Finn Allen with Tim Seifert in overseas batting.
- Gujarat Titans remain unchanged, aiming for home win.
- KKR seeks stability with Tim Seifert to dictate game tempo.
GT vs KKR Live Toss Result And Playing 11: The coin has landed in favour of Ajinkya Rahane at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have elected to bat first in this Match 25 of IPL 2026. Defying the recent trend of chasing in Ahmedabad, Rahane’s side aims to set a massive total on a surface known to slow down as the game progresses.
The headline news from the team sheets is that Kolkata Knight Riders have made a significant change to their overseas batting department in their desperate search for a maiden win. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans remain unchanged, looking to leverage their home advantage and potent bowling attack to stifle the winless visitors.
Captains’ Corner: Momentum vs Simplicity
Speaking at the toss, Ajinkya Rahane explained that the decision to bat first was a move to allow his players more freedom. He acknowledged the external pressure on the side, stating that if a team is doing well, people speak well, otherwise criticism is inevitable. He confirmed that Tim Seifert replaces Finn Allen in the XI.
Shubman Gill admitted he was looking to bowl first regardless, citing potential dew as a factor for the second innings. Reflecting on their previous match, he noted that the middle order should have handled the chase more comfortably. He emphasised that the Titans’ strategy remains focused on doing the simple things correctly to maintain their winning form.
Kolkata’s Tactical Shift and High Stakes
The inclusion of Tim Seifert signals a clear intent from the KKR management to find more stability at the top of the order. With the franchise rooted to the bottom of the table, Rahane is banking on a "bat-first" strategy to dictate the tempo of the game and force Gujarat into a pressured chase under the lights.
For the Titans, the goal is to break into the top four with another clinical home performance. The bowling unit, led by Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna, will be tasked with containing a KKR batting lineup that has promised to play with aggressive freedom.
GT vs KKR: Confirmed Playing 11
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the toss for the GT vs KKR match?
What is KKR's strategy for this match?
KKR has elected to bat first, aiming to set a large total. They have also made a change in their overseas batting department, with Tim Seifert replacing Finn Allen.
What is Gujarat Titans' approach for this game?
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill was looking to bowl first, considering potential dew. Their strategy remains focused on executing simple tasks to continue their winning streak.
Which player has been brought into the KKR playing XI?
Tim Seifert has been included in the Kolkata Knight Riders' playing XI, replacing Finn Allen.