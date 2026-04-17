IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata Knight Riders elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans.

KKR replaced Finn Allen with Tim Seifert in overseas batting.

Gujarat Titans remain unchanged, aiming for home win.

KKR seeks stability with Tim Seifert to dictate game tempo.

GT vs KKR Live Toss Result And Playing 11: The coin has landed in favour of Ajinkya Rahane at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have elected to bat first in this Match 25 of IPL 2026. Defying the recent trend of chasing in Ahmedabad, Rahane’s side aims to set a massive total on a surface known to slow down as the game progresses.

The headline news from the team sheets is that Kolkata Knight Riders have made a significant change to their overseas batting department in their desperate search for a maiden win. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans remain unchanged, looking to leverage their home advantage and potent bowling attack to stifle the winless visitors.

Captains’ Corner: Momentum vs Simplicity

Speaking at the toss, Ajinkya Rahane explained that the decision to bat first was a move to allow his players more freedom. He acknowledged the external pressure on the side, stating that if a team is doing well, people speak well, otherwise criticism is inevitable. He confirmed that Tim Seifert replaces Finn Allen in the XI.

Shubman Gill admitted he was looking to bowl first regardless, citing potential dew as a factor for the second innings. Reflecting on their previous match, he noted that the middle order should have handled the chase more comfortably. He emphasised that the Titans’ strategy remains focused on doing the simple things correctly to maintain their winning form.

Kolkata’s Tactical Shift and High Stakes

The inclusion of Tim Seifert signals a clear intent from the KKR management to find more stability at the top of the order. With the franchise rooted to the bottom of the table, Rahane is banking on a "bat-first" strategy to dictate the tempo of the game and force Gujarat into a pressured chase under the lights.

For the Titans, the goal is to break into the top four with another clinical home performance. The bowling unit, led by Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna, will be tasked with containing a KKR batting lineup that has promised to play with aggressive freedom.

GT vs KKR: Confirmed Playing 11

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

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