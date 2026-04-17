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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026, GT vs KKR Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

IPL 2026, GT vs KKR Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Live: Gujarat Titans host Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. Check GT vs KKR probable playing 11, team news, and pitch report.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kolkata Knight Riders elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans.
  • KKR replaced Finn Allen with Tim Seifert in overseas batting.
  • Gujarat Titans remain unchanged, aiming for home win.
  • KKR seeks stability with Tim Seifert to dictate game tempo.

GT vs KKR Live Toss Result And Playing 11: The coin has landed in favour of Ajinkya Rahane at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have elected to bat first in this Match 25 of IPL 2026. Defying the recent trend of chasing in Ahmedabad, Rahane’s side aims to set a massive total on a surface known to slow down as the game progresses.

The headline news from the team sheets is that Kolkata Knight Riders have made a significant change to their overseas batting department in their desperate search for a maiden win. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans remain unchanged, looking to leverage their home advantage and potent bowling attack to stifle the winless visitors.

Captains’ Corner: Momentum vs Simplicity

Speaking at the toss, Ajinkya Rahane explained that the decision to bat first was a move to allow his players more freedom. He acknowledged the external pressure on the side, stating that if a team is doing well, people speak well, otherwise criticism is inevitable. He confirmed that Tim Seifert replaces Finn Allen in the XI.

Shubman Gill admitted he was looking to bowl first regardless, citing potential dew as a factor for the second innings. Reflecting on their previous match, he noted that the middle order should have handled the chase more comfortably. He emphasised that the Titans’ strategy remains focused on doing the simple things correctly to maintain their winning form.

Kolkata’s Tactical Shift and High Stakes

The inclusion of Tim Seifert signals a clear intent from the KKR management to find more stability at the top of the order. With the franchise rooted to the bottom of the table, Rahane is banking on a "bat-first" strategy to dictate the tempo of the game and force Gujarat into a pressured chase under the lights.

For the Titans, the goal is to break into the top four with another clinical home performance. The bowling unit, led by Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna, will be tasked with containing a KKR batting lineup that has promised to play with aggressive freedom.

GT vs KKR: Confirmed Playing 11

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
 
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Also Read: Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Swap Iconic Red For Green In RCB vs DC Match

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the toss for the GT vs KKR match?

Ajinkya Rahane of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss. His team elected to bat first.

What is KKR's strategy for this match?

KKR has elected to bat first, aiming to set a large total. They have also made a change in their overseas batting department, with Tim Seifert replacing Finn Allen.

What is Gujarat Titans' approach for this game?

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill was looking to bowl first, considering potential dew. Their strategy remains focused on executing simple tasks to continue their winning streak.

Which player has been brought into the KKR playing XI?

Tim Seifert has been included in the Kolkata Knight Riders' playing XI, replacing Finn Allen.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
GT Vs KKR Live Updates IPL 2026 GT Vs KKRv Live GT Vs KKR Toss Result GT Vs KKR Playing 11
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