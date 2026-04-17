Shubman Gill's 86 Enable GT To Claim 5-Wicket Victory Over KKR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill's 86 guided Gujarat Titans to a five-wicket win.

Cameron Green's 79 was not enough for struggling Kolkata.

Gujarat bowlers restricted Kolkata to 180, then chased it.

Kolkata remains winless, sitting at the bottom of the table.

GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Highlights: The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a clinical display of modern T20 cricket as the Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a dominant five-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Led by a sublime 86 off 50 balls from captain Shubman Gill, the Titans chased down a target of 181 with nine balls to spare.

Despite a valiant effort from Cameron Green, who smashed a fighting 79, Kolkata’s campaign continues to descend into a nightmare. With five matches played and zero wins to their name, Ajinkya Rahane’s men remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Gill’s Batting Brilliance Steers the Chase

Chasing 181, the Titans’ skipper was in imperial form from the opening over. Gill dismantled the KKR attack with eight boundaries and four towering sixes, ensuring the required rate never climbed into dangerous territory. His masterclass effectively neutralised the threat of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy during the middle overs.

His partnership with Jos Buttler (25) provided the perfect platform before Sai Sudharsan added a brisk 22. Although Gill fell in the 17th over, Glenn Phillips (17)* and Rahul Tewatia maintained their composure to finish the game in the 19th over.

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Rabada and Siraj Break the Knight Riders

Earlier in the evening, the Gujarat bowling unit justified Gill’s decision to bowl first with a lethal opening burst. Kagiso Rabada (3/29) and Mohammed Siraj (2/23) exploited the early zip in the surface, reducing Kolkata to a staggering 32 for 3 within the first four overs.

The collapse included a golden duck for Ajinkya Rahane, whose struggles at the top of the order have become a defining theme of Kolkata’s season. While Cameron Green’s counter-attacking 79 gave the visitors a fighting total, the lack of support from the senior Indian core left KKR at a significant tactical disadvantage.

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A Critical Pivot in the Points Table

With this victory, the Gujarat Titans have firmly established themselves in the top half of the IPL 2026 standings. Their ability to balance raw pace with the spin wizardry of Rashid Khan has made them one of the most balanced units in the competition.

For KKR, the path ahead looks increasingly difficult as they remain the only side without a win this season. The franchise now faces a race against time to fix their top-order woes before their playoff hopes vanish entirely. Ahmedabad remains a fortress for Shubman Gill and his clinical Titans.

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