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HomeSportsIPLGT vs KKR Head-To-Head Record: Who Holds The Edge Ahead Of IPL 2026 Clash?

GT vs KKR Head-To-Head Record: Who Holds The Edge Ahead Of IPL 2026 Clash?

Kolkata Knight Riders, winless in IPL 2026, set to take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Here's a look at their head-to-head record ahead of the clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gujarat Titans face Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.
  • GT leads the head-to-head record three wins.
  • KKR struggles with bowling despite batting talent.

GT vs KKR IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), captained by Ajinkya Rahane, tonight in IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides have only met a handful of times in the competition, since Gujarat made their debut in 2022 itself, but given all the talent the two sides have boasted over the years, these encounters have often been exciting. With their next meeting just hours away from now, here's a look at their head-to-head record so far.

GT vs KKR: IPL Head-To-Head Record

GT and KKR have met five times in the IPL thus far, with the former franchise leading 3-1. Their 2024 match was washed out, abandoned without even a ball being bowled. 

Given KKR's struggles this season, and GT's positive momentum (they head into the fixture with two wins in a row), it seems like Shubman Gill's side could once again have the upper hand. 

Kolkata have a talented squad, and have looked pretty decent with the bat, but their bowling department is yet to click. They have lost four out of their five matches in IPL 2026 (remaining match was washed out), and are searching desperately for a win. 

GT vs KKR: Full IPL 2026 Squads

While the playing 11s for tonight's fixture are yet to be announced, here’s a look at the full squads of both teams for this IPL season:

GT - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK) Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma,

KKR - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK) Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana,

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL?

GT and KKR have met 5 times in the IPL so far. Gujarat Titans lead the series with 3 wins, while KKR has secured 1 win. One match was abandoned due to rain.

Who are the captains for GT and KKR in IPL 2026?

Shubman Gill captains Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2026. Ajinkya Rahane is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Where is the GT vs KKR IPL 2026 match scheduled to be played?

The IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How has KKR performed in IPL 2026 leading up to this match?

KKR has struggled in IPL 2026, losing four out of their five completed matches. One match was also washed out.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
KKR GT IPL GT Vs KKR
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