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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026, GT vs CSK Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

IPL 2026, GT vs CSK Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

GT vs CSK Toss Result, Playing 11: Live updates for IPL 2026 Match 66 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Get the official toss results, pitch conditions, and real time team selection sheets.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 May 2026 07:10 PM (IST)

GT vs CSK Toss Result, Playing 11: The Gujarat Titans are hosting the Chennai Super Kings in an essential Match 66 of the TATA IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. The hosts are pursuing a vital top two finish to secure double postseason opportunities, while the visiting franchise faces absolute elimination if they fail to claim a comprehensive victory.

The Official Toss Alignment

The flip of the coin remains a major talking point as conditions under the lights traditionally dictate the general flow of play at this grand stadium. Team captains are fully aware that an evening dew can transform the outfield rapidly during the second innings.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans. The decision to chase was heavily influenced by the anticipated heavy dew that traditionally makes bowling significantly tougher during the second half of the evening.

GT vs CSK Playing 11 

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The central strip in Ahmedabad presents an excellent batting surface that enables true bounce and carry for top order players looking to hit cleanly through the line. A competitive first innings total typically requires a score well exceeding the 180 run threshold.

The fast bowlers can anticipate a subtle degree of seam assistance during the opening exchanges before the surface flattens out completely. The steady arrival of moderate evening dew remains the overriding tactical factor for both camps.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill Ruturaj Gaikwad GT Vs CSK GT Vs CSK Live IPL 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report Ahmedabad Toss Update Confirmed Playing 11 Cricket Live Blog.
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