IPL 2026, GT vs CSK Score Live: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Battles With Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLGT vs CSK Live: Over 6: 14 runs. Bowler: Anshul Kamboj. Gujarat Titans: 62/0 (rr 10.33)

GT vs CSK Live: Over 6: 14 runs. Bowler: Anshul Kamboj. Gujarat Titans: 62/0 (rr 10.33)

GT vs CSK Live: Live updates for IPL 2026 Match 66 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. CSK win the toss and choose to bowl. Check out the official playing XIs.

By : Prateek Thakur  | Updated at : 21 May 2026 08:08 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
IPL 2026 GT vs CSK Score Live updates from Narendra modi stadium Gujarat titans vs Chennai Super kings Live Updates GT vs CSK Live: Over 7: 16 runs. Bowler: Noor Ahmad. Gujarat Titans: 78/0 (rr 11.14)
GT vs CSK Score Live: GT hosts CSK At Narendra Modi Stadium.
Source : PTI

Background

GT vs CSK Live: The Gujarat Titans are hosting the Chennai Super Kings in an essential Match 66 of the TATA IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. The hosts are pursuing a vital top two finish to secure double postseason opportunities, while the visiting franchise faces absolute elimination if they fail to claim a comprehensive victory.

The Historical Head-to-Head Metric

The statistical record between these two competitive units remains closely balanced across their previous encounters. Gujarat holds a slight advantage with five victories compared to Chennai’s four wins since their initial tournament introduction.

Their most recent encounter in April saw the Titans secure a comprehensive eight wicket victory at Chepauk. Sai Sudharsan systematically dismantled the Chennai bowling unit during that fixture, scoring a brilliant eighty-seven.

GT vs CSK Playing 11

Gujarat Titans XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Nishant Sandhu, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

The home selection boasts a deeply formidable opening combination with Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill anchoring the top order brilliantly throughout this campaign. The batting chart transitions smoothly into international experience with Jos Buttler adding explosive power within the powerplay restrictions.

The local bowling unit relies heavily on the lethal new ball partnership of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj to exploit any early evening seam movement. Rashid Khan remains the primary weapon to squeeze scoring options during the crucial middle overs.

The visiting batting order places immense tactical responsibility upon the shoulders of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to dictate the operational tempo against a fierce local bowling attack. The middle order features heavy hitters who must manufacture high scoring rates to counter boundaries.

The defensive bowling strategy is steered by the raw pace of Spencer Johnson alongside the wrist spin variations provided by Noor Ahmad. The support staff has heavily emphasised tactical fielding positioning to restrict easy singles.

The Ahmedabad Pitch and Toss Factor

The pristine surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium traditionally offers an exceptional batting deck with true bounce. However, the track has shown tendencies to grip for slower bowlers during early evening.

The impending arrival of heavy seasonal dew remains the primary factor influencing the team captains. Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the coin toss tonight and elected to field first.

20:08 PM (IST)  •  21 May 2026

GT vs CSK Live: Over 7: 16 runs. Bowler: Noor Ahmad. Gujarat Titans: 78/0 (rr 11.14)

6.6: SIX! Noor Ahmad to Shubman Gill. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs

6.5: Noor Ahmad to Shubman Gill. Left-arm unorthodox stock back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to cover for no run, fielded by Ruturaj Gaikwad

6.4: Noor Ahmad to Sai Sudharsan. Left-arm unorthodox stock back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shivam Dube

6.3: Noor Ahmad to Shubman Gill. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, down leg on the front foot flick mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dewald Brevis

6.2: Noor Ahmad to Shubman Gill. Left-arm unorthodox stock back of a length, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Dewald Brevis

6.1: SIX! Noor Ahmad to Shubman Gill. Googly length ball, leg stump on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs

20:04 PM (IST)  •  21 May 2026

GT vs CSK Live: Over 6: 14 runs. Bowler: Anshul Kamboj. Gujarat Titans: 62/0 (rr 10.33)

5.6: Anshul Kamboj to Shubman Gill. No movement full, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shivam Dube

5.5: Anshul Kamboj to Sai Sudharsan. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot glancing for 1 leg byes

5.4: Anshul Kamboj to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ruturaj Gaikwad

5.3: SIX! Anshul Kamboj to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs

5.2: Anshul Kamboj to Sai Sudharsan. Away swinger length ball, middle stump on the back foot steered mis-timed to gully for 1 run, run out attempt: direct hit but safe by Matt Short

5.1: FOUR! Anshul Kamboj to Sai Sudharsan. Away swinger length ball, outside off down the pitch driving well timed for 4 runs

Load More
Tags :
Shubman Gill Ruturaj Gaikwad GT Vs CSK Live IPL 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report Ahmedabad Toss Update Confirmed Playing 11 Cricket Live Blog.
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
GT vs CSK Live: Over 7: 16 runs. Bowler: Noor Ahmad. Gujarat Titans: 78/0 (rr 11.14)
IPL 2026, GT vs CSK Score Live: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Battles With Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai
IPL
GT vs CSK Live, IPL 2026: Shubman Gills Gujarat Hosts Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Narendra Modi Stadium
GT vs CSK Live, IPL 2026: Shubman Gills Gujarat Hosts Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Narendra Modi Stadium
IPL
IPL 2026, GT vs CSK Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
IPL 2026, GT vs CSK Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
IPL
WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up On Depression And Struggles With Alcoholism
WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up On Depression And Struggles With Alcoholism
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout
Bengal Re-Poll: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Withdraws From Falta Seat
Punjab Horror: Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead in Canal, Main Accused Flees to Canada
Breaking:Severe Heatwave Grips North India as Temperatures Touch 48°C, IMD Issues Alert
Breaking: Samar Singh Moves High Court for Anticipatory Bail in Tusha Sharma Mystery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget