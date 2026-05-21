IPL 2026, GT vs CSK Score Live: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Battles With Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai

GT vs CSK Live: Over 6: 14 runs. Bowler: Anshul Kamboj. Gujarat Titans: 62/0 (rr 10.33)
GT vs CSK Live: Live updates for IPL 2026 Match 66 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. CSK win the toss and choose to bowl. Check out the official playing XIs.
LIVE
Background
GT vs CSK Live: The Gujarat Titans are hosting the Chennai Super Kings in an essential Match 66 of the TATA IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. The hosts are pursuing a vital top two finish to secure double postseason opportunities, while the visiting franchise faces absolute elimination if they fail to claim a comprehensive victory.
The Historical Head-to-Head Metric
The statistical record between these two competitive units remains closely balanced across their previous encounters. Gujarat holds a slight advantage with five victories compared to Chennai’s four wins since their initial tournament introduction.
Their most recent encounter in April saw the Titans secure a comprehensive eight wicket victory at Chepauk. Sai Sudharsan systematically dismantled the Chennai bowling unit during that fixture, scoring a brilliant eighty-seven.
GT vs CSK Playing 11
Gujarat Titans XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Nishant Sandhu, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
The home selection boasts a deeply formidable opening combination with Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill anchoring the top order brilliantly throughout this campaign. The batting chart transitions smoothly into international experience with Jos Buttler adding explosive power within the powerplay restrictions.
The local bowling unit relies heavily on the lethal new ball partnership of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj to exploit any early evening seam movement. Rashid Khan remains the primary weapon to squeeze scoring options during the crucial middle overs.
The visiting batting order places immense tactical responsibility upon the shoulders of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to dictate the operational tempo against a fierce local bowling attack. The middle order features heavy hitters who must manufacture high scoring rates to counter boundaries.
The defensive bowling strategy is steered by the raw pace of Spencer Johnson alongside the wrist spin variations provided by Noor Ahmad. The support staff has heavily emphasised tactical fielding positioning to restrict easy singles.
The Ahmedabad Pitch and Toss Factor
The pristine surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium traditionally offers an exceptional batting deck with true bounce. However, the track has shown tendencies to grip for slower bowlers during early evening.
The impending arrival of heavy seasonal dew remains the primary factor influencing the team captains. Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the coin toss tonight and elected to field first.
GT vs CSK Live: Over 7: 16 runs. Bowler: Noor Ahmad. Gujarat Titans: 78/0 (rr 11.14)
6.6: SIX! Noor Ahmad to Shubman Gill. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs
6.5: Noor Ahmad to Shubman Gill. Left-arm unorthodox stock back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to cover for no run, fielded by Ruturaj Gaikwad
6.4: Noor Ahmad to Sai Sudharsan. Left-arm unorthodox stock back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shivam Dube
6.3: Noor Ahmad to Shubman Gill. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, down leg on the front foot flick mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dewald Brevis
6.2: Noor Ahmad to Shubman Gill. Left-arm unorthodox stock back of a length, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Dewald Brevis
6.1: SIX! Noor Ahmad to Shubman Gill. Googly length ball, leg stump on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs
GT vs CSK Live: Over 6: 14 runs. Bowler: Anshul Kamboj. Gujarat Titans: 62/0 (rr 10.33)
5.6: Anshul Kamboj to Shubman Gill. No movement full, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shivam Dube
5.5: Anshul Kamboj to Sai Sudharsan. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot glancing for 1 leg byes
5.4: Anshul Kamboj to Shubman Gill. No movement back of a length, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ruturaj Gaikwad
5.3: SIX! Anshul Kamboj to Shubman Gill. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs
5.2: Anshul Kamboj to Sai Sudharsan. Away swinger length ball, middle stump on the back foot steered mis-timed to gully for 1 run, run out attempt: direct hit but safe by Matt Short
5.1: FOUR! Anshul Kamboj to Sai Sudharsan. Away swinger length ball, outside off down the pitch driving well timed for 4 runs