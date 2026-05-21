IPL 2026, GT vs CSK Score Live: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Battles With Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai

GT vs CSK Live: The Gujarat Titans are hosting the Chennai Super Kings in an essential Match 66 of the TATA IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. The hosts are pursuing a vital top two finish to secure double postseason opportunities, while the visiting franchise faces absolute elimination if they fail to claim a comprehensive victory.

The Historical Head-to-Head Metric

The statistical record between these two competitive units remains closely balanced across their previous encounters. Gujarat holds a slight advantage with five victories compared to Chennai’s four wins since their initial tournament introduction.

Their most recent encounter in April saw the Titans secure a comprehensive eight wicket victory at Chepauk. Sai Sudharsan systematically dismantled the Chennai bowling unit during that fixture, scoring a brilliant eighty-seven.

GT vs CSK Playing 11

Gujarat Titans XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Nishant Sandhu, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

The home selection boasts a deeply formidable opening combination with Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill anchoring the top order brilliantly throughout this campaign. The batting chart transitions smoothly into international experience with Jos Buttler adding explosive power within the powerplay restrictions.

The local bowling unit relies heavily on the lethal new ball partnership of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj to exploit any early evening seam movement. Rashid Khan remains the primary weapon to squeeze scoring options during the crucial middle overs.

The visiting batting order places immense tactical responsibility upon the shoulders of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to dictate the operational tempo against a fierce local bowling attack. The middle order features heavy hitters who must manufacture high scoring rates to counter boundaries.

The defensive bowling strategy is steered by the raw pace of Spencer Johnson alongside the wrist spin variations provided by Noor Ahmad. The support staff has heavily emphasised tactical fielding positioning to restrict easy singles.

The Ahmedabad Pitch and Toss Factor

The pristine surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium traditionally offers an exceptional batting deck with true bounce. However, the track has shown tendencies to grip for slower bowlers during early evening.

The impending arrival of heavy seasonal dew remains the primary factor influencing the team captains. Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the coin toss tonight and elected to field first.