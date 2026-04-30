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HomeSportsIPLGT Cruise Past RCB Despite Late Fight, Win By 4 Wickets

GT Cruise Past RCB Despite Late Fight, Win By 4 Wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 155 in 19.1 overs by the Gujarat Titans.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 11:18 PM (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a spirited fight by picking up six wickets and stretching the contest into the 16th over. However, a target of 156 was never likely to seriously challenge Gujarat Titans on this surface, as they comfortably chased it down in 15.5 overs to seal a four-wicket win with balls to spare.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 155 in 19.1 overs by the Gujarat Titans. Virat Kohli provided a brisk start, smashing Kagiso Rabada for five consecutive boundaries, but the fast bowler quickly struck back to dismiss him.

The rest of RCB’s star-studded middle order couldn’t build on that momentum. For GT, Arshad Khan starred with three wickets, while Rashid Khan and Jason Holder chipped in with two wickets each.

This marked the 13th occasion in the history of the Indian Premier League where 10 or more wickets have fallen between overs 7-15 across both innings of a match. Notably, the 2026 season is the first to witness multiple such instances, with the earlier one also occurring at the same venue during a clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajat Patidar, RCB captain: "The score was not enough, I think we managed to stretch the match to 16th over, that's a positive. We gave a lot of wickets in the middle overs. Bhuvneshwar is an experienced bowler, the way he bowled, it was incredible. We are not looking at the table, our aim is to play good cricket."

Shubman Gill comes out all guns blazing

Chasing 158, Shubman Gill came out all guns blazing, taking on Josh Hazlewood early and setting the tone. A massive 24-run second over signaled his intent to wrap things up quickly. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled things back brilliantly, picking up three crucial wickets to keep the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the contest.

Romario Shepherd also chipped in with two wickets, but the impact substitute Rahul Tewatia played a composed knock to guide the Gujarat Titans to victory.

RCB would have expected a stronger batting performance, but it wasn’t their night, and they’ll be keen to bounce back. Meanwhile, GT have now registered back-to-back wins.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score and outcome of the match?

Gujarat Titans chased down a target of 156 in 15.5 overs, securing a four-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB was bowled out for 155 in their innings.

Who were the key bowlers for Gujarat Titans?

Arshad Khan starred for Gujarat Titans with three wickets, while Rashid Khan and Jason Holder each took two wickets.

What was Virat Kohli's contribution to RCB's innings?

Virat Kohli provided a brisk start for Royal Challengers Bangalore, smashing five consecutive boundaries off Kagiso Rabada, but was dismissed shortly after.

How did Gujarat Titans approach their chase?

Shubman Gill set an aggressive tone early in the chase for Gujarat Titans. Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar took crucial wickets, Rahul Tewatia played a composed knock to guide GT to victory.

What is the significance of this match in IPL history?

This match marked the 13th instance in IPL history where 10 or more wickets fell between overs 7-15 across both innings. The 2026 season is the first to have multiple such occurrences.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL GT Vs RCB IPL 2026
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