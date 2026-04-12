WATCH: Frustrated Stubbs Throws Helmet After Umpire Refuses Glove Change vs CSK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSK beat DC by 23 runs, securing first IPL 2026 win.

Controversy erupted as Stubbs denied glove change, then dismissed.

Sanju Samson's unbeaten 115 led CSK's strong batting performance.

CSK vs DC IPL Controversy: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured their first win of IPL 2026 with a commanding 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai, but the match was not without controversy and drama. The game took a heated turn in the 19th over of Delhi’s innings when Tristan Stubbs, who looked to be taking the game away for DC, was denied a request for a glove change. The moment proved pivotal, as tensions escalated on the field with visible frustration among the players.

Stubbs wanted to change his gloves, but the umpire didn’t allow it. On the very next ball, he got out. Frustrated, Nitish Rana was seen arguing with the boundary umpire, while Stubbs reacted angrily by throwing his helmet 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mQv3BlGZVM April 11, 2026

Stubbs was dismissed on the very next delivery. Clearly frustrated, he vented his anger upon returning to the dressing room, throwing his helmet in disappointment. Nitish Rana was also seen engaged in a heated exchange with the umpire over the decision, highlighting the intensity of the situation.

Sanju Samson Returns To Form

Sanju Samson, in his first season with the franchise, delivered a stunning unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, marking a strong return to form after a string of low scores.

He found solid support in Ayush Mhatre, who contributed 59 from 36 deliveries. The duo stitched together a crucial 113-run partnership for the second wicket, propelling CSK to an imposing 212/2.

Overton Shines As DC Fall Short

In response, DC struggled to keep pace with the required run rate. Jamie Overton proved to be the difference-maker with the ball, producing an outstanding spell of 4/18. Despite some resistance, they were eventually bowled out for 189, falling 23 runs short of the target.

With this victory, Chennai Super Kings finally opened their account in IPL 2026, moving to ninth place with one win and three defeats. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, remain in fourth position with two wins and two losses despite the setback.