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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Five Youngest Players And Their Teams

IPL 2026: Five Youngest Players And Their Teams

At just 14 years and 233 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest player expected to play in IPL 2026.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 04:11 PM (IST)

The Indian Premier League 2026 season is set to begin in India on March 28. Ahead of the tournament, several young talents are expected to make headlines. Here’s a look at the five youngest players who are likely to feature in IPL 2026 and the teams they represent. Notably, the list also includes players from India’s Under-19 World Cup 2026-winning squad.

Five Youngest Players in IPL 2026

1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi - Rajasthan Royals

At just 14 years and 233 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest player expected to play in IPL 2026. The Bihar-born youngster was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore ahead of the 2025 season. In IPL 2025, he scored 252 runs in 7 matches, including a remarkable century, showcasing his immense talent at a very young age.

2. Ayush Mhatre - Chennai Super Kings

Ayush Mhatre, aged 18 years and 160 days, is another young player to watch. He played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 and was retained for IPL 2026 as an uncapped player for ₹30 lakh. Mhatre scored 240 runs in 7 matches, with a top score of 94. He hails from Virar, Mumbai.

3. Sahil Parikh - Delhi Capitals

Sahil Parikh, currently 18 years and 199 days old, was picked by Delhi Capitals for ₹30 lakh. The young cricketer is considered a promising addition to the squad.

4. Satvik Deswal - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Satvik Deswal, aged 18 years and 275 days, was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the auction for ₹30 lakh. He is among the youngest talents set to feature in the upcoming season.

5. Vihaan Malhotra - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vihaan Malhotra, 18 years and 356 days old, also joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹30 lakh and will be one of the youngest players in IPL 2026.

Young Stars from India’s U-19 World Cup Team

Players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre, and Vihaan Malhotra were part of India’s successful Under-19 World Cup 2026 campaign. Their performances were crucial in helping India lift the title. Vaibhav opened the innings, while Ayush played key roles at the top order.

Now, these young cricketers will look to showcase their skills on the big stage as they prepare to make their mark in IPL 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Indian Premier League 2026 season begin?

The Indian Premier League 2026 season is scheduled to begin in India on March 28.

Who is the youngest player expected to feature in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, aged 14 years and 233 days, is the youngest player expected to play in IPL 2026. He represents the Rajasthan Royals.

Which young players from India's U-19 World Cup winning squad will be in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre, and Vihaan Malhotra, who were part of India's U-19 World Cup winning team, are expected to play in IPL 2026.

Which teams have some of the youngest players for IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have some of the youngest players set to feature in IPL 2026.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 Vaibhav Suryavanshi INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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