IPL 2026: Finn Allen Catch Controversy Explodes As KKR Call Out ‘Blunder’ After LSG Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Finn Allen's controversial catch dismissal fuels debate.

KKR's Rovman Powell questions umpire's review of boundary catch.

KKR posted 181, but LSG chased successfully in final overs.

Finn Allen IPL 2026 Catch Controversy: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026 is accompanied by a contentious umpiring call, with the franchise left frustrated over a key moment involving opening batsman Finn Allen’s dismissal. The incident, centred around a boundary-line catch, has triggered debate on social media, and within the KKR camp as well about whether Digvesh Rathi, the catcher, had come in contact with the boundary cushion, particularly given the high stakes of the encounter.

Powell Voices Frustration Over Controversial Call

KKR’s overseas all-rounder Rovman Powell did not hold back while addressing the media after the game, openly questioning the decision-making process. He expressed surprise that the umpires did not review additional camera angles to determine whether Digvesh Rathi had touched the boundary cushion while completing the catch.

"Definitely more angles should have been looked at. We talked about that when he came off. We thought we had seen in the IPL that the umpires have gone upstairs for lesser things, and that are not as close as that. Maybe it was a blunder on their part, but we're not going to look into that and say that is what cost us two points tonight," said Powell in the post-match press conference.

Despite the disappointment, Powell stopped short of attributing the defeat solely to the decision, suggesting that the team had other opportunities to seal the result.

KKR’s Strong Total Goes In Vain

Earlier in the match, KKR appeared to be in control after posting a competitive total of 181. The score had put them in a strong position, especially as LSG struggled during the chase and found themselves needing 30 runs from the final two overs with several wickets already lost.

At that stage, the game seemed to be slipping away from the visitors, with KKR poised to capitalise on their advantage.

Mukul Choudhary Turns The Game On Its Head

The momentum shifted dramatically as Mukul Choudhary produced a remarkable late surge. With LSG requiring seven runs off the final two deliveries, the young batsmen kept his composure under pressure.

He launched a six on the penultimate ball, bringing the equation down to a single off the final delivery. Choudhary then managed to scramble through for the winning run, completing a sensational chase of 182 and sealing a memorable victory for Lucknow.

While the debate around the umpiring decision continues, it was Choudhary’s fearless finishing that ultimately defined the outcome of a gripping contest.