Following the official announcement by KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon, the path is clear for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to regain its status as the heartbeat of Indian cricket. After a traumatic 2025 that saw the venue shuttered due to a fatal stampede, the stadium has undergone a rigorous infrastructure and security "ramp-up" to satisfy both the BCCI and the Karnataka Police.

"They (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) have agreed to play five games in Bengaluru, and the playoff will also be played in Bengaluru, and the biggest news is that the final of the IPL will also be played in Bengaluru. The fans are going to be entertained at the inaugural function--the date will be shortly announced--followed by the first match, five league games, one play-off game, and the final. This is what the BCCI has committed to us, and they will probably announce the schedule shortly. The RCB roar is going to echo again in the Chinnaswamy Stadium," KSCA secretary, as quoted by ANI.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), entering the season as defending champions, will play five of their seven home league games at the Chinnaswamy. The announcement, made by KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, marks the end of months of uncertainty regarding the venue's safety readiness.

Chinnaswamy To Host Eight Events Including the Final

In total, the Chinnaswamy is set to host eight events: the Inaugural Function, the Opening Match, five league games, one Play-off, and the Grand Final. While five league matches will be held in Bengaluru, RCB will fulfill a "prior commitment" by playing two home fixtures at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Stampede Background

The return of cricket to Bengaluru carries deep emotional weight. The stadium has been out of bounds for mainstream cricket since June 4, 2025, when a devastating stampede during RCB's maiden title celebrations claimed the lives of 11 fans.

The venue was subsequently bypassed for the ICC Women's World Cup and the ongoing men's T20 World Cup after failing to meet initial security audits. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad described the successful safety overhaul and the return of the IPL as a moment "bigger than my five-wicket haul at Lord's".