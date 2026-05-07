IPL 2026 Final Tickets: How To Buy Ahmedabad Tickets Online - Check Prices, Dates & Venue Guide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2026 final shifts to Ahmedabad's 132,000-capacity stadium.

Ticket prices range from ₹1,000 (General) to ₹25,000+ (Presidential).

Tickets go on sale post-Qualifier 2, around May 29.

Book tickets digitally via BookMyShow or District app.

IPL 2026 Final Tickets: The anticipation for the IPL 2026 Final is reaching a peak as the BCCI recently confirmed the shifting of the summit clash to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Originally slated for Bengaluru, the final will now take place at the world’s largest cricket stadium on May 31, 2026. For fans across the country, securing a seat for this historic night is the top priority. This guide offers a comprehensive breakdown of prices, dates, and the precise booking process.

IPL 2026 Final Tickets: Key Match Details

The tournament concludes in Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium, ensuring a massive 132,000-strong crowd. The venue shift occurred due to administrative and logistical requirements at the original Bengaluru site. The match is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2026, with the first ball expected at 7:30 PM IST. The top four teams will be determined by May 24, following which the playoff fever will officially commence.

IPL 2026 Final Tickets Price Details

The Ahmedabad venue offers a wide range of pricing to accommodate all fans. General tickets are significantly more affordable than in Mumbai or Bengaluru, though GST and convenience fees apply.

General Upper Tier: ₹1,000 to ₹3,000. These are the most budget-friendly seats and offer a great aerial view of the action.

President Gallery: ₹10,000 to ₹12,000. These mid-tier seats come with better viewing angles and dedicated entry points.

Premium Suites: ₹18,000. These seats are located in air-conditioned enclosures and usually include basic hospitality.

Presidential Suites: ₹25,000 and above. These are the most elite seats, offering five-star treatment, private entrances, and gourmet food.

IPL 2026 Final Tickets Dates

While league stage tickets went on sale in March, playoff and final tickets follow a phased release. The window for the final typically opens a few days after the final four teams are confirmed. League stage sales have been ongoing since March 16. The playoff ticket release is expected around May 20 to May 24. Historically, a final phase for the grand finale drops shortly after Qualifier 2 concludes on May 29.

How To Buy IPL 2026 Final Tickets?

Tickets for the IPL Final are primarily digital. Most fans use official aggregators rather than physical box offices to avoid long queues. To successfully book, you must act within the first few minutes of the window opening. You should first select your platform, then ensure your account profile and payment methods are saved. It is vital to enter the digital waiting room at least 15 minutes before the sale goes live. Keep your phone ready for OTPs to avoid transaction delays.

How To Buy IPL 2026 Final Tickets On BookMyShow and District

BookMyShow is the official partner for most Ahmedabad-based fixtures, including Gujarat Titans' home games. However, some ticket blocks for the playoffs may also appear on the District app by Zomato. On BookMyShow, you should visit the app or website, set your location to Ahmedabad, and search for "IPL 2026 Final." On District, open the app and check the "Sports" or "Events" tab for the IPL banner. For locals, the official Titans FAM app often provides notifications for tickets at this venue.

Step-by-Step Guide To Buy IPL 2026 Final Tickets

Follow these steps to navigate the high-traffic booking period:

Log In: Open your preferred app like BookMyShow or District and log in to your account.

Search Match: Click on the prominent IPL 2026 Final banner or search for the venue.

Book Now: Hit the "Book" button and choose the number of seats. Usually, there is a limit of 4 tickets per person.

Stand Selection: Use the interactive stadium map to pick a stand. Green blocks indicate available seating.

Seat Selection: Zoom into the block to select specific seats.

Payment: Complete the payment via UPI, Credit Card, or Net Banking within the 5-minute timer.

Collection: Check if your ticket is an M-ticket with a QR code or requires a physical box-office pickup. Physical tickets are often mandatory for the final.