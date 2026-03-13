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HomeSportsIPLFaf du Plessis Says Rishabh Pant Faces ‘Most Pressure’ In IPL 2026 After Tough Season With LSG

Faf du Plessis Says Rishabh Pant Faces ‘Most Pressure’ In IPL 2026 After Tough Season With LSG

Faf du Plessis believes Rishabh Pant will face the most pressure in IPL 2026 after a difficult debut season with Lucknow Super Giants last year.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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Faf du Plessis Comments On Rishabh Pant: The upcoming IPL season could prove to be a defining one for Rishabh Pant, especially after a difficult campaign last year with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes the wicketkeeper-batter will be one of the players under the most scrutiny heading into the tournament. Pant was bought for a staggering Rs 27 crore in the IPL auction, making him the most expensive player in the history of the league. He is entering his second season as captain of LSG, carries not only the responsibility of leadership but also the expectations that come with his record-breaking price tag.

Faf du Plessis Highlights Pressure On Pant

Speaking on Star Sports, du Plessis explained why he believes Pant will have immense pressure on his shoulders in the upcoming season. According to the former Proteas skipper, expectations rise significantly when a player carries such a hefty price tag.

“For me, he is probably the player in the IPL who’s under the most pressure this season. We always talk about the price-tag pressure. Some guys flourish under that price-tag pressure, and some guys don’t. The last season for him was a real tough season. The team struggled and his runs also struggled, the way that he batted.”

The comments underline the challenges Pant faced during the previous IPL campaign, both individually and as a leader.

Pant’s debut season with Lucknow Super Giants in 2025 did not go as planned. Despite high expectations following his record-breaking purchase, the campaign turned out to be disappointing for both the player and the franchise.

LSG failed to reach the playoffs. With the bat, the wicketkeeper managed only 269 runs across 13 innings, finishing the season with a strike rate of 133.16. A significant portion of those runs,118, came in a single innings when Pant scored a century toward the end of the tournament. Aside from that knock, the season was largely inconsistent for the left-handed batter, adding to the pressure heading into the next edition.

Mixed Fortunes In International Cricket

While Pant remains a key figure in India’s Test setup, his standing in white-ball cricket has taken a slight hit. In the ODI side, KL Rahul has often been preferred as the wicketkeeper-batter, while players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have emerged as strong contenders in the T20I format.

However, there have been signs that Pant is working to rebuild his form. In recent domestic appearances during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he displayed a more measured approach with the bat.

One such effort came against Gujarat, where he scored 70 off 79 balls, focusing on building an innings rather than relying entirely on aggressive stroke play.

As IPL 2026 approaches, Pant will be eager to rediscover his best form and silence critics. With leadership responsibilities and expectations surrounding his price tag, the upcoming season could be crucial in shaping the next chapter of his IPL career.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rishabh Pant expected to be under significant pressure in the upcoming IPL season?

Faf du Plessis believes Pant is under immense pressure due to his record-breaking price tag and a difficult previous season where both his team and his individual performance struggled.

What was Rishabh Pant's performance like in his debut IPL season with LSG?

Pant scored 269 runs in 13 innings with a strike rate of 133.16, with a majority of those runs coming in a single century innings. The team also failed to reach the playoffs.

How has Rishabh Pant fared in international cricket recently?

While a key player in Tests, Pant's white-ball standing has seen competition from KL Rahul in ODIs and Sanju Samson/Ishan Kishan in T20Is.

Are there any signs of Rishabh Pant rebuilding his form?

Yes, in recent domestic matches like the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Pant has shown a more measured approach, focusing on building his innings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Rishabh Pant Faf Du Plessis IPL LSG IPL 2026
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