No, Evin Lewis has officially withdrawn his retirement. He initially retired on January 27, 2026, due to frustration after being sidelined from the T20 World Cup squad.
Windies Star Reverses Retirement Ahead Of IPL 2026; Ready To Terrorize Bowlers Again
Frustrated by T20 World Cup exclusion, Evin Lewis initially retired in January. He now aims to play Test cricket for the West Indies; his IPL experience makes him a valuable asset.
Just hours before the IPL 2026 season kicks off, the cricketing world has been rocked by a massive comeback story. West Indies' powerhouse opener Evin Lewis, known for his brutal power-hitting, has officially withdrawn his retirement. The left-handed dynamic batsman is not just returning to the shortest format but is also eyeing a shocking return to the longest version of the game after nearly a decade.
The Retirement Reversal
Lewis had initially hung up his boots on January 27, 2026, in a move fueled by frustration. After being sidelined from the West Indies squad for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup, the veteran opener decided to walk away from the international stage.
However, in a dramatic shift of heart, Lewis has now made himself available for selection again. His return is a massive warning to bowlers across the globe, especially given his reputation for clearing boundaries with ease.
A Test Comeback After 9 Years?
The most surprising element of Lewis's return is his ambition to play Test cricket. Despite being a white-ball specialist for most of his career, Lewis has declared himself available for the four-day domestic tournament in Trinidad. If selected, it will be the first time Lewis has played with the red ball in over nine years.
Having last featured in first-class cricket during the 2016-17 season, he currently boasts 1,229 runs in 22 matches. Interestingly, while he has been a stalwart in ODIs and T20Is, he is yet to make his Test debut for the West Indies.
IPL Legacy and International Stats
Evin Lewis is no stranger to the Indian Premier League. Having represented heavyweights like Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants, his return to active cricket makes him a hot topic among franchises seeking injury replacements.
Evin Lewis: Career at a Glance
T20Is: 1,799 runs in 67 matches (2 Centuries, 13 Fifties)
ODIs: 2,279 runs in 70 matches (5 Centuries, 12 Fifties)
IPL: 654 runs in 27 matches (Highest Score: 58)
With his retirement reversed, Evin is officially back in the hunt. Whether it’s the white ball or the red ball, Lewis is ready to cause a stir once again.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has Evin Lewis retired from cricket?
Is Evin Lewis returning to T20 cricket?
Yes, Evin Lewis is not only returning to the shortest format but has also made himself available for selection again. This is a significant development just before the IPL 2026 season.
Will Evin Lewis play Test cricket again?
Evin Lewis has expressed his ambition to play Test cricket. He has declared himself available for the four-day domestic tournament in Trinidad, which would be his first red-ball cricket in over nine years.
What are Evin Lewis's career statistics in T20Is and ODIs?
In T20Is, Evin Lewis has scored 1,799 runs in 67 matches, including 2 centuries and 13 fifties. In ODIs, he has scored 2,279 runs in 70 matches, with 5 centuries and 12 fifties.