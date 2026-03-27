Windies Star Reverses Retirement Ahead Of IPL 2026; Ready To Terrorize Bowlers Again

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Just hours before the IPL 2026 season kicks off, the cricketing world has been rocked by a massive comeback story. West Indies' powerhouse opener Evin Lewis, known for his brutal power-hitting, has officially withdrawn his retirement. The left-handed dynamic batsman is not just returning to the shortest format but is also eyeing a shocking return to the longest version of the game after nearly a decade.

The Retirement Reversal

Lewis had initially hung up his boots on January 27, 2026, in a move fueled by frustration. After being sidelined from the West Indies squad for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup, the veteran opener decided to walk away from the international stage.

However, in a dramatic shift of heart, Lewis has now made himself available for selection again. His return is a massive warning to bowlers across the globe, especially given his reputation for clearing boundaries with ease.

A Test Comeback After 9 Years?

The most surprising element of Lewis's return is his ambition to play Test cricket. Despite being a white-ball specialist for most of his career, Lewis has declared himself available for the four-day domestic tournament in Trinidad. If selected, it will be the first time Lewis has played with the red ball in over nine years.

Having last featured in first-class cricket during the 2016-17 season, he currently boasts 1,229 runs in 22 matches. Interestingly, while he has been a stalwart in ODIs and T20Is, he is yet to make his Test debut for the West Indies.

IPL Legacy and International Stats

Evin Lewis is no stranger to the Indian Premier League. Having represented heavyweights like Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants, his return to active cricket makes him a hot topic among franchises seeking injury replacements.

Evin Lewis: Career at a Glance

T20Is: 1,799 runs in 67 matches (2 Centuries, 13 Fifties)

ODIs: 2,279 runs in 70 matches (5 Centuries, 12 Fifties)

IPL: 654 runs in 27 matches (Highest Score: 58)

With his retirement reversed, Evin is officially back in the hunt. Whether it’s the white ball or the red ball, Lewis is ready to cause a stir once again.