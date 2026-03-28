IPL 2026: England Duo Rejects IPL Contracts Amid Injury Crisis; Prioritise County Cricket

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IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is facing a significant wave of English withdrawals as players begin to prioritize the domestic red-ball circuit. In a surprising turn of events, rising stars Josh Tongue and Jamie Smith have reportedly turned down offers to join IPL 2026 as injury replacements, choosing instead to focus on the upcoming County Championship.

Why Josh Tongue and Jamie Smith Rejected IPL 2026 Offers

Despite being part of the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP), both Tongue and Smith have opted out of the lucrative league. Tongue, who carried a base price of INR 1 crore, and Smith, valued at INR 2 crore, went unsold during the initial mini-auction. However, with several franchises hunting for injury covers, the duo was approached for mid-season contracts.

According to reports, the pair has decided to represent their respective counties in the 2026 County Championship. With the English domestic season starting just a week after the IPL kickoff, both players are eyeing red-ball consistency following their recent inclusion in England’s Ashes setup.

Ben Duckett Pulls Out of Delhi Capitals Contract

The rejection from Tongue and Smith follows the high-profile exit of Ben Duckett. The explosive left-hander was secured by Delhi Capitals (DC) at his base price of INR 2.00 crore during the mini-auction but has since withdrawn from the squad. Duckett cited a renewed focus on his international career as the primary reason for his absence, leaving a significant void in the Capitals' top order just days before the tournament begins.

English Players Remaining in IPL 2026: Squad Breakdowns

Despite these exits, twelve English cricketers are still slated to participate in the 19th edition of the IPL. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Gujarat Titans (GT) remain the most "English-heavy" franchises this year.

Gujarat Titans (GT): The squad features Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, and Luke Wood.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): The defending champs will field Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, and Phil Salt.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): The Orange Army includes Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, and David Payne (signed as a replacement for Australia's Jack Edwards).

Other Franchises: Will Jacks will represent Mumbai Indians, Jofra Archer joins Rajasthan Royals, and Jamie Overton suits up for Chennai Super Kings.

Injury Woes for Rajasthan Royals and Sam Curran

The injury bug has also hit the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp hard. Star all-rounder Sam Curran was forced to withdraw from the 2026 season due to a pre-tournament injury. In a swift move to bolster their squad, the inaugural champions have signed Sri Lankan veteran Dasun Shanaka as Curran’s official replacement.

As the 2026 season approaches, the tension between franchise commitments and national/county priorities continues to reshape squad lists across the league.