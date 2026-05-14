Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 105 runs from 60 deliveries, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory.
WATCH: Dwayne Bravo’s Emotional Message To Virat Kohli After Historic Ninth Century
IPL legend Dwayne Bravo shared an emotional moment with Virat Kohli after the RCB star struck his ninth IPL century in Raipur. Kohli also became the fastest to reach 14,000 T20 runs.
- Kohli scored an unbeaten 105, guiding RCB to victory.
- Kolkata mentor Bravo embraced Kohli, valuing his sport presence.
- Kohli surpassed 14,000 T20 runs, first Indian to do so.
- This century leveled Kohli with Warner for T20 centuries.
The legendary Virat Kohli silenced his detractors with a magnificent unbeaten century to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a clinical six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Following two consecutive golden ducks, the veteran batsman produced a masterclass in Raipur, scoring 105 runs from just sixty deliveries. This historic performance solidified his reputation as the premier talent in the modern game.
A Heartfelt Mentor's Embrace
In a moving moment captured on video, Kolkata mentor Dwayne Bravo shared a warm embrace with the centurion. Bravo was heard telling Kohli, "Play as long as possible, the sport needs you". This genuine display of mutual respect between two icons of the tournament has resonated deeply with the global cricket community.
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Breaking the T20 Barrier
During this innings, Kohli became the first Indian batsman to surpass 14,000 runs in the shortest format. He reached this monumental landmark in just 409 innings, overtaking the previous record held by Chris Gayle. He now sits among an elite group of only six players worldwide to achieve such scoring heights.
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Chasing the Century Record
The hundred in Raipur marked Kohli's ninth in this specific competition and his tenth overall in twenty-over cricket. He is now level with David Warner for the third-most centuries in format history. Only Chris Gayle and Babar Azam currently sit ahead of him on the all-time list.
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Unmatched Statistical Dominance
Kohli’s return to form ensures the defending champions remain a formidable force as the 2026 season progresses. His ability to recover from a run of poor scores demonstrates a mental resilience that few peers can match. The Bengaluru faithful will hope this momentum carries them into the final stages of the league.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Virat Kohli's score in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders?
What significant milestone did Virat Kohli achieve during his innings?
Kohli became the first Indian batsman to surpass 14,000 runs in T20 cricket, reaching the landmark in 409 innings.
What did Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Dwayne Bravo say to Virat Kohli?
Dwayne Bravo shared a warm embrace with Kohli and told him, 'Play as long as possible, the sport needs you'.
How many centuries did Virat Kohli score in the T20 format?
This century was Kohli's tenth in T20 cricket and his ninth in this specific competition, leveling him with David Warner.