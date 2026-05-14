WATCH: Dwayne Bravo’s Emotional Message To Virat Kohli After Historic Ninth Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli scored an unbeaten 105, guiding RCB to victory.

Kolkata mentor Bravo embraced Kohli, valuing his sport presence.

Kohli surpassed 14,000 T20 runs, first Indian to do so.

This century leveled Kohli with Warner for T20 centuries.

The legendary Virat Kohli silenced his detractors with a magnificent unbeaten century to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a clinical six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Following two consecutive golden ducks, the veteran batsman produced a masterclass in Raipur, scoring 105 runs from just sixty deliveries. This historic performance solidified his reputation as the premier talent in the modern game.

A Heartfelt Mentor's Embrace

In a moving moment captured on video, Kolkata mentor Dwayne Bravo shared a warm embrace with the centurion. Bravo was heard telling Kohli, "Play as long as possible, the sport needs you". This genuine display of mutual respect between two icons of the tournament has resonated deeply with the global cricket community.

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Breaking the T20 Barrier

During this innings, Kohli became the first Indian batsman to surpass 14,000 runs in the shortest format. He reached this monumental landmark in just 409 innings, overtaking the previous record held by Chris Gayle. He now sits among an elite group of only six players worldwide to achieve such scoring heights.

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Chasing the Century Record

The hundred in Raipur marked Kohli's ninth in this specific competition and his tenth overall in twenty-over cricket. He is now level with David Warner for the third-most centuries in format history. Only Chris Gayle and Babar Azam currently sit ahead of him on the all-time list.

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Unmatched Statistical Dominance

Kohli’s return to form ensures the defending champions remain a formidable force as the 2026 season progresses. His ability to recover from a run of poor scores demonstrates a mental resilience that few peers can match. The Bengaluru faithful will hope this momentum carries them into the final stages of the league.