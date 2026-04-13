Rohit Sharma became visibly upset when umpires conducted a mandatory bat-dimension check before Mumbai Indians' chase. The measuring gauge repeatedly failed to pass over his bat.
WATCH: Drama At Wankhede! Rohit Sharma's Bat Fails, Then Clears Inspection
Ryan Rickelton’s bat cleared the inspection effortlessly, while Rohit Sharma’s bat initially struggled, requiring several attempts and adjustments before finally passing the gauge test.
A flashpoint occurred at the Wankhede Stadium during Match 20 of IPL 2026 yesterday, as Rohit Sharma was left visibly fuming over a mandatory bat-dimension check just before Mumbai Indians' daunting 241-run chase against RCB.
The drama unfolded when on-field officials utilized the measuring gauge to verify the thickness and edges of Rohit’s willow. To the veteran opener's frustration, the gauge repeatedly failed to pass over the bat's surface. A heated exchange followed, with Rohit appearing to insist that the equipment was being handled incorrectly.
Rohit's opening partner Ryan Rickelton’s bat passed "like a knife through butter," but Rohit's bat required multiple attempts and adjustments before the gauge finally slid through.
Teammate Tilak Varma eventually stepped in to assist the official, suggesting the gauge was being held at an improper angle.
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WHY WAS ROHIT SHARMA ALLOWED TO TAKE HIS BAT WHEN IT GOT STUCK IN THE MEASURING GAUGE SO MANY TIMES?— Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) April 12, 2026
Are there different rules for different players?
Do you think it was fair to allow Rohit Sharma to take the field with this bat? pic.twitter.com/iwWNrpRx5N
The Regulations: Under stricter protocols introduced in 2025, bats must not exceed a thickness of 4cm (1.56 inches) and a total depth of 6.7cm (2.64 inches).
Commentary noted Rohit Sharma was "annoyed no end" by the interruption, which seemingly broke his focus before the first ball was bowled.
"The official struggled to slot the gauge in... Rohit was a picture of annoyance throughout." - On-air commentary during MI vs RCB clash.
Ultimately, the bat was cleared for use. However, it turned out to be a "double whammy" night for former MI skipper Rohit; after surviving the bat test, he was forced to retire hurt on 19 (13 balls) due to a hamstring strain, as Mumbai Indians eventually fell 18 runs short of the target.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Rohit Sharma get upset during the IPL match?
What are the rules for bat dimensions in IPL 2026?
Since 2025, IPL regulations state that bats must not exceed a thickness of 4cm (1.56 inches) and a total depth of 6.7cm (2.64 inches).
How was the issue with Rohit Sharma's bat resolved?
After multiple attempts and adjustments, and with Tilak Varma suggesting an improper angle, the measuring gauge eventually slid through Rohit's bat, clearing it for use.
Did Rohit Sharma's bat pass the dimension check?
Yes, after some initial difficulty and adjustments, Rohit Sharma's bat was cleared for use by the on-field officials.