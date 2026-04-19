Dhruv Jurel executed a stunning one-handed stumping against Cameron Green, showcasing lightning reflexes and athleticism.
WATCH: Dhruv Jurel's Acrobatic Stumping Stuns KKR's Cameron Green
Dhruv Jurel’s stunning one-handed stumping of Cameron Green goes viral, but Rinku Singh’s heroics power KKR to a thrilling IPL 2026 win over RR.
- Dhruv Jurel executed a spectacular one-handed stumping to dismiss Cameron Green.
- KKR faced early pressure in their chase, losing wickets quickly.
- Rinku Singh anchored the innings with a composed half-century.
Dhruv Jurel Stumping Video: Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Dhruv Jurel delivered a moment that reminded everyone of the sheer skill being a wicketkeeper demands. During the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he pulled off a stunning one-handed stumping that quickly went viral across social media platforms. Jurel's lightning reflexes and athleticism not only dismissed Cameron Green but also sparked widespread admiration. While the moment stood out in the game, it was KKR’s dramatic chase, powered by Rinku Singh, that ultimately defined the contest.
THAT’s SOME STUMPING! 🤯— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2026
🎥 Dhruv Jurel off balance & diving away from the stumps but hits the target 🎯
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/776nTdPbPj#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #KKRvRR | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/lqjSajx2iO
Jurel’s Brilliant Effort Steals The Spotlight
The moment came in the fifth over of KKR’s innings when Ravi Bishnoi bowled a delivery drifting wide down the leg side. Cameron Green attempted to negotiate the ball but was beaten. Jurel, stationed behind the stumps, reacted instantly.
Diving sharply to his left, he grabbed the ball mid-air and, in one swift motion, broke the stumps with his throw from an awkward angle. The dismissal was so quick that it required confirmation from the Third Umpire, who eventually ruled it out. Green had to walk back after a brisk 27 off 13 balls.
The clip of the dismissal spread rapidly online, with fans praising Jurel’s agility and presence of mind behind the stumps.
KKR’s Rocky Start In The Chase
Chasing a target of 156, Kolkata Knight Riders found themselves under pressure early in the innings. Wickets fell in quick succession, leaving the batting lineup struggling to build momentum.
The early dismissal of key batters, including Green, added to the mounting pressure. At one stage, it appeared as though the chase might slip away from KKR, given the shaky start.
Rinku Singh Holds Nerve Under Pressure
Amid the early setbacks, Rinku Singh emerged as the stabilizing force for KKR. Displaying composure and maturity, he anchored the innings while wickets continued to fall at the other end.
Rinku gradually built his innings and brought up a crucial half-century, keeping KKR in the hunt. As the equation tightened in the final over, he remained calm and finished the game in emphatic fashion, smashing a six to seal the victory.
His match-winning knock not only overshadowed the early collapse but also ensured KKR secured their first win of the IPL 2026 season in dramatic style.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What exceptional feat did Dhruv Jurel accomplish during the match?
How did Dhruv Jurel's stumping occur?
While Ravi Bishnoi bowled a wide delivery, Jurel reacted instantly, diving left to catch the ball and break the stumps with one hand.
What was KKR's situation during their chase?
KKR faced a rocky start in their chase, losing wickets quickly and putting them under early pressure.
Who was the key player for KKR in their chase?
Rinku Singh emerged as the stabilizing force, anchoring the innings, scoring a half-century, and ultimately finishing the game.