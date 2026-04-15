Dhoni’s Behind-The-Scenes Influence: CSK Coach Reveals Role In Noor Ahmad’s Match-Winning Spell

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni's advice aids Noor Ahmad's bowling resurgence.

Veteran guided Afghan spinner on trusting leg-break deliveries.

Noor Ahmad's improved spell dismantled KKR's batting.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026: Even while sidelined with injury, MS Dhoni continues to leave his mark on Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 campaign. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, and the team's former captain, has missed several matches due to a calf strain, but his presence behind the scenes remains invaluable. In CSK’s convincing 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it was Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad who stole the spotlight with a superb spell of 21/3 in four overs. However, insights from the team’s coaching staff suggest that Dhoni played a quiet yet crucial role in helping the overseas player rediscover his rhythm.

Conversation With Dhoni That Turned Things Around

CSK bowling coach Sridharan Sriram shed light on a pivotal interaction between Dhoni and Noor Ahmad during a training session. According to Sriram, the former captain spent time discussing technical aspects with the spinner, particularly encouraging him to trust his leg-break deliveries.

“I think the wicket helped today. There was a bit more assistance for him compared to the flatter tracks earlier. He bowled slightly slower through the air, with more side spin and drop. That’s something he’s been working on. Even MS had a long chat with him in one of the practice sessions, encouraging him to get his leg-break going. It was very helpful, and the results showed,”

The advice appeared to have paid off immediately, with Noor delivering a match-winning performance that dismantled KKR’s batting line-up.

Heading into the fixture, Noor Ahmad had been struggling to make an impact with the ball with both a lack of wickets and rising economy concerns.

However, the game against KKR marked a significant turnaround. Bowling with better control and variation, Noor looked far more effective, using flight and spin to trouble the opposition on a surface that offered assistance.

Dhoni Continues Recovery

Meanwhile, Dhoni is still recovering from a calf injury sustained during a practice session ahead of IPL 2026. The setback has kept him out of action for five matches so far, raising questions about his return timeline.

Despite his absence on the field, Dhoni’s influence remains deeply embedded within the squad, as evidenced by Noor Ahmad’s resurgence. CSK will be hopeful that their ex-skipper returns soon, but until then, his guidance continues to make a difference from the sidelines.