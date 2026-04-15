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HomeSportsIPLDhoni’s Behind-The-Scenes Influence: CSK Coach Reveals Role In Noor Ahmad’s Match-Winning Spell

Dhoni’s Behind-The-Scenes Influence: CSK Coach Reveals Role In Noor Ahmad’s Match-Winning Spell

MS Dhoni’s advice helps Noor Ahmad shine as CSK beat KKR in IPL 2026, with the coach revealing key behind-the-scenes role despite injury absence.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni's advice aids Noor Ahmad's bowling resurgence.
  • Veteran guided Afghan spinner on trusting leg-break deliveries.
  • Noor Ahmad's improved spell dismantled KKR's batting.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026: Even while sidelined with injury, MS Dhoni continues to leave his mark on Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 campaign. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, and the team's former captain, has missed several matches due to a calf strain, but his presence behind the scenes remains invaluable. In CSK’s convincing 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it was Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad who stole the spotlight with a superb spell of 21/3 in four overs. However, insights from the team’s coaching staff suggest that Dhoni played a quiet yet crucial role in helping the overseas player rediscover his rhythm.

Conversation With Dhoni That Turned Things Around

CSK bowling coach Sridharan Sriram shed light on a pivotal interaction between Dhoni and Noor Ahmad during a training session. According to Sriram, the former captain spent time discussing technical aspects with the spinner, particularly encouraging him to trust his leg-break deliveries.

“I think the wicket helped today. There was a bit more assistance for him compared to the flatter tracks earlier. He bowled slightly slower through the air, with more side spin and drop. That’s something he’s been working on. Even MS had a long chat with him in one of the practice sessions, encouraging him to get his leg-break going. It was very helpful, and the results showed,”

The advice appeared to have paid off immediately, with Noor delivering a match-winning performance that dismantled KKR’s batting line-up.

Heading into the fixture, Noor Ahmad had been struggling to make an impact with the ball with both a lack of wickets and rising economy concerns.

However, the game against KKR marked a significant turnaround. Bowling with better control and variation, Noor looked far more effective, using flight and spin to trouble the opposition on a surface that offered assistance.

Dhoni Continues Recovery

Meanwhile, Dhoni is still recovering from a calf injury sustained during a practice session ahead of IPL 2026. The setback has kept him out of action for five matches so far, raising questions about his return timeline.

Despite his absence on the field, Dhoni’s influence remains deeply embedded within the squad, as evidenced by Noor Ahmad’s resurgence. CSK will be hopeful that their ex-skipper returns soon, but until then, his guidance continues to make a difference from the sidelines.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is MS Dhoni playing in IPL 2026?

No, MS Dhoni is currently sidelined with a calf strain and has missed several matches in IPL 2026. He is still recovering from his injury.

What role is MS Dhoni playing while injured?

Even while injured, MS Dhoni is providing guidance and support behind the scenes. His input has been crucial for players like Noor Ahmad.

How did MS Dhoni help Noor Ahmad?

MS Dhoni had a conversation with Noor Ahmad during practice, encouraging him to trust his leg-break deliveries. This advice helped Noor regain his rhythm.

What was Noor Ahmad's performance like against KKR?

Noor Ahmad delivered a match-winning spell against KKR, taking wickets and showing improved control. This performance followed his chat with MS Dhoni.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni KKR IPL Noor Ahmed
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