IPL 2026: Delhi Metro Extends Last Train Timings, Here's Revised Timings For DC vs GT Match

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IPL 2026, DC vs GT: Delhi Metro Revised Last Train Timings- In a significant move to support cricket fans, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced extended operational hours for 8 April. This decision comes ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2026 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

To ensure that thousands of spectators can return home safely after the late-night finish, the DMRC has revised the last train timings across all major lines. This proactive step aims to manage the heavy post-match rush expected at the Delhi Gate and ITO stations, which are located adjacent to the venue.

DMRC New Last Train Timings for 8 April

The revised schedule ensures that fans across the National Capital Region can rely on the metro network well past midnight. Below are the updated last train departures for major routes:

Line 1 (Red Line)

The last train from Shaheed Sthal to Rithala will now depart at 00:10, while the return service from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal is scheduled for 00:15.

Line 2 (Yellow Line)

Spectators heading toward Gurgaon or North Delhi can catch the last train from Samaypur Badli at 00:20. The final service from HUDA City Centre toward Samaypur Badli will depart at 23:45.

Line 3/4 (Blue Line)

For those travelling toward Noida or Vaishali, the last train from Dwarka Sector-21 departs at 23:35. The final service from Noida Electronic City and Vaishali toward Dwarka will leave at 00:00.

Line 6 (Violet Line)

As the primary line for the stadium, the last train from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh is extended to 00:25. The final train from Raja Nahar Singh toward Kashmere Gate departs at 23:20.

Line 7 (Pink Line)

The Pink Line service from Majlis Park will run until 00:12.

Line 8 (Magenta Line)

On the Magenta Line, the last train from Botanical Garden departs at 00:45, and from Janakpuri West at 00:30.



Airport Express Line

The final train from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi is scheduled for 01:00, providing a vital link for long-distance commuters.

Important Travel Advisory for Fans

The DMRC has noted that these timings may be further adjusted or curtailed based on the actual completion time of the match. To avoid long queues at ticket counters, passengers are encouraged to use the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app or ensure their smart cards are topped up in advance.

With the Delhi Capitals looking to secure their first win of the IPL 2026 season at home, the stadium is expected to be at full capacity. The extended metro services offer a secure and cost-effective alternative to private cabs, ensuring the "cricket fever" in the capital remains a hassle-free experience for everyone involved.