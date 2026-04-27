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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Dust Storm Halts Play In DC vs RCB Game; Visibility Drops Significantly

Watch: Dust Storm Halts Play In DC vs RCB Game; Visibility Drops Significantly

DC sv RCB Live: A sudden dust storm momentarily pauses play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals struggle at 43/7 against RCB.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 08:51 PM (IST)

DC vs RCB Live: The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium faced an unexpected interruption tonight as a sudden dust storm swept across the capital. Play was momentarily halted at 20:23 IST during the ninth over of the Delhi innings, with conditions turning hazardous for the players and officials.

The gusty winds and poor visibility provided a brief, albeit surreal, reprieve for the hosts, who were enduring a nightmare on the field. At the time of the pause, Delhi were reeling at 43/7, struggling to cope with a lethal opening burst from the Bengaluru pacers.

WATCH POST

Meteorologists had previously warned of a potential dust storm in the Delhi-NCR region due to a Western Disturbance, and the brief suspension served as a reminder of the unpredictable summer weather in the north. While the skies eventually cleared enough for the match to continue, the damage to the Delhi innings appeared far more permanent.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Fan Girl Clarifies 'Grabbing' Incident After SRH Star Left Agitated - Check Post

Disastrous Start for the Capitals

The interruption followed a historical collapse by the Delhi batting order. Bengaluru’s new-ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood dismantled the top order within the powerplay. Bhuvneshwar set the tone by bowling debutant Sahil Parakh for a duck, eventually finishing his initial spell with staggering figures of 3/5.

Hazlewood matched his partner's intensity, claiming the prize wicket of KL Rahul for just 1 run before removing Sameer Rizvi for a golden duck. The Capitals slumped to a historic low of 13/6 within the first six overs, marking the worst powerplay performance in IPL history.

Also Read: WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demands Rs 100 From Kids For A Photo

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arun Jaitley Stadium RCB Vs DC Breaking News ABP Live IPL 2026 Delhi Dust Storm
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