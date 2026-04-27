Watch: Dust Storm Halts Play In DC vs RCB Game; Visibility Drops Significantly

DC vs RCB Live: The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium faced an unexpected interruption tonight as a sudden dust storm swept across the capital. Play was momentarily halted at 20:23 IST during the ninth over of the Delhi innings, with conditions turning hazardous for the players and officials.

The gusty winds and poor visibility provided a brief, albeit surreal, reprieve for the hosts, who were enduring a nightmare on the field. At the time of the pause, Delhi were reeling at 43/7, struggling to cope with a lethal opening burst from the Bengaluru pacers.

WATCH POST

Dust storm briefly halts play in Delhi 😳🌪️



- Match paused for a few mins during #DCvsRCB as conditions turned windy and dusty at the venue 🏏💨#DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/5lHJBUJmrM — Barca man 💙❤️ (@TechnoG17290786) April 27, 2026

Meteorologists had previously warned of a potential dust storm in the Delhi-NCR region due to a Western Disturbance, and the brief suspension served as a reminder of the unpredictable summer weather in the north. While the skies eventually cleared enough for the match to continue, the damage to the Delhi innings appeared far more permanent.

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Disastrous Start for the Capitals

The interruption followed a historical collapse by the Delhi batting order. Bengaluru’s new-ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood dismantled the top order within the powerplay. Bhuvneshwar set the tone by bowling debutant Sahil Parakh for a duck, eventually finishing his initial spell with staggering figures of 3/5.

Hazlewood matched his partner's intensity, claiming the prize wicket of KL Rahul for just 1 run before removing Sameer Rizvi for a golden duck. The Capitals slumped to a historic low of 13/6 within the first six overs, marking the worst powerplay performance in IPL history.

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