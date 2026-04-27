Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal Urges Unity After RCB Humiliation - Check Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Owner Parth Jindal urges Delhi Capitals to stay united.

Team suffered historic low, collapsing to 75 runs.

Loss puts playoff hopes in jeopardy, focus shifts.

Capitals face Rajasthan Royals on May 1st.

Parth Jindal's Post For DC: Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal has issued an emotional plea for resilience following his team’s crushing nine-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight. The franchise endured a catastrophic evening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, collapsing to a total of just 75 runs in front of their home supporters.

Taking to social media shortly after the final ball, Jindal urged the players and fans to remain steadfast. He acknowledged the pain of the defeat but insisted that the team must maintain their spirit. "Stay together more than ever now @DelhiCapitals — really very tough to take but we must keep fighting and keep believing," the owner posted on X.

A Night of Tactical Disarray

The message comes at a time of deep crisis for the Delhi outfit. The side reached a historic low during the powerplay, losing six wickets for only 13 runs. This performance effectively ended the contest within the first half-hour, leaving the coaching staff and management searching for urgent answers before their next fixture.

Check Parth Jindal's Post After Delhi Capitals' Loss

Stay together more than ever now @DelhiCapitals - really very tough to take but we must keep fighting and keep believing. — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 27, 2026

Jindal’s "keep fighting" mantra reflects the precarious position the Capitals find themselves in. Currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, the team now faces a mathematical struggle to reach the playoffs. The lack of batting depth was exposed by the pace of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

The Road Ahead for Delhi

Despite the grim nature of the scorecard, the owner's public backing suggests there will be no immediate overhauls in leadership. The focus remains on collective recovery as they prepare for an away trip to face Rajasthan Royals on May 1. Fans have reacted with a mix of frustration and support to the call for unity.

The Capitals must now find a way to translate Jindal's belief into on-field results. With only a few games remaining in the league stage, the window for a comeback is narrowing. Tonight's display has left the franchise with significant scars to heal before they take the field again.