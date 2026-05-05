Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 DC vs CSK Highlights: Samson Leads Chennai Home On Tricky Delhi Pitch

IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Highlights: Samson Leads Chennai Home On Tricky Delhi Pitch

IPL 2026: It was a challenging surface to bat on at the Arun Jaitley Stadium but Sanju Samon's unbeaten 87 guided CSK to two crucial points against DC.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 May 2026 11:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets.
  • CSK bowlers restricted Delhi to a modest 155 total.
  • Sanju Samson's explosive 87 secured a crucial CSK victory.

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings defeated the Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets, doing the double over them in IPL 2026. This was a crucial match for both sides in the race to the Playoffs and it is the Ruturaj Gaikwad side that has emerged on top, guided by a brilliant Sanju Samson half-century. CSK are still on the sixth spot, but now with 10 points. DC, on the other hand, also remain seventh, but now with even poorer Net Run Rate, further denting their already bleak qualification hopes.

CSK Bowlers Keep DC In Check

Delhi Capitals struggled on a spin-friendly surface, posting a modest total after a poor batting display. Early setbacks hurt them, with Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul falling cheaply despite positive starts. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein applied pressure during the powerplay, restricting scoring and picking up a key wicket.

The innings never gained momentum as the middle order faltered against spin, with Noor Ahmad removing Karun Nair and Nitish Rana. Captain Axar Patel also failed to capitalise, departing at a crucial stage as DC slipped to 69 for five.

A late fightback came through Tristan Stubbs (38) and Sameer Rizvi (40*), who added 65 runs, but the recovery wasn’t enough to offset the earlier collapse, leaving DC with an underwhelming total of 155.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Top 7 Fastest Fifties: Young Guns Rewrite Record Books With Blazing Knocks

Sanju Samson Steals The Show

While the surface was expected to favour bowlers, it was CSK opener Sanju Samson, who stole the show with the bat. While early wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel suggests that the match would be close, the T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament never let Chennai out of the equation.

He smashed 87 off 52, taking on every bowler DC could throw at him. Youngster Kartik Sharma partnered him very well, stitching an impressive inning of 41 off 31 for himself, quietly making a name as a finisher.

Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav all proved ineffective against this duo, that completed the job in 17.3 overs, walking away with two vital points.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets, completing a double over them in IPL 2026. The win was guided by Sanju Samson's half-century.

How did the Delhi Capitals perform with the bat?

Delhi Capitals struggled on a spin-friendly pitch, posting a modest total of 155. They faced early setbacks and their middle order faltered against spin.

Who was the standout performer for CSK with the bat?

CSK opener Sanju Samson stole the show with a brilliant 87 off 52 balls. He was well-partnered by Kartik Sharma, who scored 41 off 31.

What is the current playoff race situation for CSK and DC?

CSK remains in sixth place with 10 points. DC stays seventh with a poorer Net Run Rate, denting their playoff hopes.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 May 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK DC IPL SANJU SAMSON
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Highlights: Samson Leads Chennai Home On Tricky Delhi Pitch
IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Highlights: Samson Leads Chennai Home On Tricky Delhi Pitch
IPL
DC vs CSK Live: Over 16: 12 runs. Bowler: Lungi Ngidi. Chennai Super Kings: 138/2 (rr 8.62)
DC vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Playoff Race Heats Up As Two Contenders Clash
IPL
Delhi Capitals Stumble To 155 As CSK Dominate IPL 2026 Clash
Delhi Capitals Stumble To 155 As CSK Dominate IPL 2026 Clash
IPL
IPL 2026 Top 7 Fastest Fifties: Young Guns Rewrite Record Books With Blazing Knocks
IPL 2026 Top 7 Fastest Fifties: Young Guns Rewrite Record Books With Blazing Knocks
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Election: बर्तन मांजने वाली ने TMC को धूल चटाई! Kalita Majhi के घर पहुंचा ABPLIVE
West Bengal Election: अमित शाह-सुवेंदु की जोड़ी ने बिछाया हार का ऐसा जाल कि ममता हो गईं बेहाल !
POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
BIG STATEMENT: Locket Chatterjee claims BJP expected “one-sided victory” in Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget