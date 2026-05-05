IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Highlights: Samson Leads Chennai Home On Tricky Delhi Pitch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets.

CSK bowlers restricted Delhi to a modest 155 total.

Sanju Samson's explosive 87 secured a crucial CSK victory.

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings defeated the Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets, doing the double over them in IPL 2026. This was a crucial match for both sides in the race to the Playoffs and it is the Ruturaj Gaikwad side that has emerged on top, guided by a brilliant Sanju Samson half-century. CSK are still on the sixth spot, but now with 10 points. DC, on the other hand, also remain seventh, but now with even poorer Net Run Rate, further denting their already bleak qualification hopes.

CSK Bowlers Keep DC In Check

Delhi Capitals struggled on a spin-friendly surface, posting a modest total after a poor batting display. Early setbacks hurt them, with Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul falling cheaply despite positive starts. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein applied pressure during the powerplay, restricting scoring and picking up a key wicket.

The innings never gained momentum as the middle order faltered against spin, with Noor Ahmad removing Karun Nair and Nitish Rana. Captain Axar Patel also failed to capitalise, departing at a crucial stage as DC slipped to 69 for five.

A late fightback came through Tristan Stubbs (38) and Sameer Rizvi (40*), who added 65 runs, but the recovery wasn’t enough to offset the earlier collapse, leaving DC with an underwhelming total of 155.

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Sanju Samson Steals The Show

While the surface was expected to favour bowlers, it was CSK opener Sanju Samson, who stole the show with the bat. While early wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel suggests that the match would be close, the T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament never let Chennai out of the equation.

He smashed 87 off 52, taking on every bowler DC could throw at him. Youngster Kartik Sharma partnered him very well, stitching an impressive inning of 41 off 31 for himself, quietly making a name as a finisher.

Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav all proved ineffective against this duo, that completed the job in 17.3 overs, walking away with two vital points.