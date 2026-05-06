Axar Patel Throws Kuldeep Yadav Under The Bus As Delhi Capitals Struggle For Survival

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Capitals lost to Chennai, falling 15 runs short.

Axar Patel missed Kuldeep Yadav's pressure in bowling.

Batting struggled to provide a platform for bowlers.

Capitals must win remaining four matches for playoffs.

Axar Patel expressed significant frustration following the comprehensive defeat suffered by Delhi Capitals at the hands of Chennai. Despite posting a total of one hundred and fifty-five, the home side failed to defend their target as the opposition chased it down with fifteen balls remaining. The captain noted that his side was fifteen runs short, a deficit that proved impossible to overcome.

The franchise now finds itself in seventh position on the league table with only eight points. This precarious standing leaves the squad with no margin for error in their final four fixtures. Immediate improvements are required in both the batting approach and the effectiveness of the spin attack if the Capitals are to remain relevant in the competitive race for the 2026 playoffs.

Axar Missed Kuldeep At The Other End

The most striking aspect of the post-match analysis involved the performance of the premier leg-spinner. Axar was remarkably candid about the lack of pressure applied from the other end during the middle overs. While the surface offered assistance to slow bowlers, the usual partnership that defines Delhi's bowling attack appeared absent. This failure allowed the opposition to settle and dictate the tempo of the chase.

“The only positive was the way we batted in the end after losing five wickets. We got a good finish. In the bowling department, I missed my partner Kuldeep Yadav,” Axar told PTI. He observed that while his own four overs remained relatively economical, the lack of wickets from the other end prevented any sustained pressure. Kuldeep finished with figures of zero for thirty-four from his three overs.

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DC Finds Itself Struggling for Survival

The batting unit also faced harsh criticism for failing to provide a platform for the bowlers. Axar noted that while the pitch was difficult for new arrivals, set batsmen had a responsibility to carry the innings through. The absence of a high-score from the top order meant the team relied on late cameos to reach a semi-competitive total, which ultimately proved insufficient against an elite side.

“Obviously, we don't have any room for mistakes. We need to be clear in our mindset. We need to win the remaining four matches,” Axar told PTI regarding the road ahead. The Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders on May 8 in a fixture that will likely determine their mathematical survival. Success depends entirely on the senior bowlers rediscovering their clinical edge under immense pressure.

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