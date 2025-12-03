IPL 2026: David Miller On Radar Of These Three Top Teams

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025, and all franchises have already announced their retained and released players.

Among the notable names up for grabs is David Miller, who was released by Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants along with seven other players.

Here’s a look at three franchises likely to target him:

1. Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, could be eager to bring back Miller. He played a key role in Gujarat’s title-winning debut season in 2022 before being released after 2024. With the Titans seeking a strong presence in the middle overs, Miller’s experience and explosive batting - 3077 runs in 141 IPL matches at a strike rate of 138.60, including a century - make him an ideal candidate.

2. Chennai Super Kings

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are in a transition phase and might look to balance youth with experience. Miller could slot in as a dependable finisher, providing both stability and firepower to their middle order. His proven record under pressure makes him a strong fit for the CSK lineup.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders

With Andre Russell released, the Kolkata Knight Riders are on the lookout for a dynamic middle-order batsman. Miller’s previous performances at Eden Gardens - 249 runs in 9 IPL matches at a strike rate of 148.21, including 2 fifties - make him a natural choice to bolster KKR’s batting depth.

Miller’s availability in the auction is set to generate significant interest, and these three franchises are among the most likely to bid for the South African star.

When is IPL 2026 Auction?

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to be held on December 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi - making this the third straight year that the IPL auction is being held outside India.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli's Century In Raipur Sees Three Records; World Record Broken

Also on ABP Live | IND vs SA: KL Rahul Creates New Death-Overs Record For India