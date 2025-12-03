Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: David Miller On Radar Of These Three Top Teams

IPL 2026: David Miller On Radar Of These Three Top Teams

Here’s a look at three franchises likely to target David Miller in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 08:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025, and all franchises have already announced their retained and released players.

Among the notable names up for grabs is David Miller, who was released by Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants along with seven other players.

Here’s a look at three franchises likely to target him:

1. Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, could be eager to bring back Miller. He played a key role in Gujarat’s title-winning debut season in 2022 before being released after 2024. With the Titans seeking a strong presence in the middle overs, Miller’s experience and explosive batting - 3077 runs in 141 IPL matches at a strike rate of 138.60, including a century - make him an ideal candidate.

2. Chennai Super Kings

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are in a transition phase and might look to balance youth with experience. Miller could slot in as a dependable finisher, providing both stability and firepower to their middle order. His proven record under pressure makes him a strong fit for the CSK lineup.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders

With Andre Russell released, the Kolkata Knight Riders are on the lookout for a dynamic middle-order batsman. Miller’s previous performances at Eden Gardens - 249 runs in 9 IPL matches at a strike rate of 148.21, including 2 fifties - make him a natural choice to bolster KKR’s batting depth.

Miller’s availability in the auction is set to generate significant interest, and these three franchises are among the most likely to bid for the South African star.

When is IPL 2026 Auction?

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to be held on December 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi - making this the third straight year that the IPL auction is being held outside India.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli's Century In Raipur Sees Three Records; World Record Broken

Also on ABP Live | IND vs SA: KL Rahul Creates New Death-Overs Record For India

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 08:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
David Miller CSK KKR Chennai Super Kings GT IPL Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE KOlkata Knight Riders
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
IndiGo Technical Glitch: 38 Flights Cancelled In Delhi Alone As Disruptions Spread Nationwide
IndiGo Technical Glitch: 38 Flights Cancelled In Delhi Alone As Disruptions Spread Nationwide
Cities
'Fix All Potholes In 72 Hours': Delhi Govt Unveils Aggressive Anti-Pollution Plan
'Fix All Potholes In 72 Hours': Delhi Govt Unveils Aggressive Anti-Pollution Plan
Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget