MS Dhoni Injured Again Ahead Of CSK vs SRH? Shocking Report Claims Fresh Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhoni faces physical assessment amid injury concerns for CSK.

Fractured thumb sidelines Dhoni from playing; cameo uncertain.

Ashwin hints at Dhoni's potential cameo appearance.

CSK needs wins, considering tactical impact substitutions.

The intense speculation surrounding Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reached a critical peak ahead of the final regular home fixture for Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Faced with a pivotal encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise is balance testing the physical state of their veteran icon against postseason survival, according to details from The Indian Express and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Fresh Injury Setbacks Threaten Return

The forty-four-year-old wicketkeeper has endured a highly restrictive season, completely failing to travel to any match venues following a sequence of debilitating muscular issues.

A persistent calf strain originally eliminated the veteran from selection during the opening fortnight of the competition, before a secondary recurrence severely undermined his recovery programme.

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The Broken Thumb Dilemma Revealed

The Indian Express has now disclosed that the former captain sustained a fresh fracture to his thumb during a rigorous training session prior to the recent match against Lucknow Super Giants.

The publication asserts that while the iconic figure will finally travel alongside his teammates to the stadium on Monday, his inclusion in the active playing group remains highly improbable.

An Optimistic Veteran Verdict Delivered

However, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed cautious optimism regarding a potential cameo appearance for the legendary captain during the imminent high-stakes home engagement.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin said, "I have a feeling. A lot of people are coming on May 18. Many members of the commentary team are coming and doing commentary from the commentary box itself. So who knows whether he will play or not, but I am thinking he might come at least. Let's see."

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Tactical Impact Substitutions Considered

The five-time champions desperately require maximum points from their remaining two league fixtures to preserve their knockout ambitions following a recent heavy defeat against Lucknow.

The regional outfit currently occupies sixth position in the standings, creating intense pressure on current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to manage his resource allocations with total precision.

The Final Selection Equation Analysed

The experienced analyst suggested that the team hierarchy could utilise the flexible tactical regulations to shield the batsman from excessive physical stress during the game.

"One option is that you can drop Prashant Veer and bring MS into the team, but he has to be an Impact Player. I don't think MS Dhoni will play in the team; maybe he will be on the Impact List. Then, with the Impact Substitution rule, if they are chasing, he can be kept in the Impact List. Impact List, 70-30," Ashwin concluded.